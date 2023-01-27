After decades in the food service and hospitality industries, Brooklyn native Will Johnson struck out on his own. Johnson, 38, launched Eighty Main Kitchen & Bar at 80 Main St. in Delhi, in July 2022, calling it “an Italian restaurant with Argentinian influence that focuses on local quality ingredients.”
Johnson said his passion for food began early.
“I was in this program in Brooklyn called CCAP — Careers through Culinary Arts Program — and their thing was going to public schools that were underserviced and offering additional culinary courses through their teachers after school,” he said. “(That) evolved into a competition and scholarship awards … and during one of the grand galas where … they pair a student with a chef, I happened to be paired up with Michael White.
“After high school, I went outside his restaurant and waited for a job,” Johnson continued. “I asked him if he remembered me, and he said no, but I went down to the basement … and worked for him for about four years off and on, in three different places.”
Following a stint at Johnson and Wales, Johnson said, he worked in Nantucket and Boston, where he “took (his) first real leadership management role in a kitchen” and Chicago, where he “helped open a new concept hotel and then the hotel restaurant.” He also “went to the sales side of things,” ran a hydroponic farm “that delivered direct to restaurants” and moved to Florida, where he “opened four restaurants,” as part of a hospitality management group, he said.
Though Johnson returned to Boston as an executive chef, the COVID-19 pandemic left him furloughed and family and illness drew him upstate.
“I didn’t have much of a direction,” he said. “Then, I got sick, not with COVID, but a weird virus that played games with my heart and put things into perspective. I didn’t want the corporate grind anymore and my sister had been begging me to visit her, because she’d moved up here.
“I came up to visit three times in a month, and I gave notice and was here a month later,” Johnson continued. “My sisters have been coming up here since they were children and my aunt has been up here for over 40 years, so it just made sense to be around family and work toward a common goal.”
That common goal, Johnson said, took root at area farmers’ markets.
“I started the Catskill Pasta Company and did fresh pastas and sauces at the farmers’ market,” he said. “I did one full season at Delhi, Franklin, Pakatakan and Bovina, then we decided to start looking at a brick-and-mortar shop and this location came up.”
Johnson said that focus on farm-fresh fare remains at Eighty Main.
“The menu changes with the seasons and, for us, each farmers’ market season, that means weekly,” he said, noting that Eighty Main offers dinner only. “There are a few menu items that get modified, then the rest of the menu is dictated by what’s around us. We have some really awesome relationships (with farmers) that continue to grow and evolve. I can comfortably say, peak season, that 90% of everything we get is from farmers within 35 miles of us.”
Johnson said Eighty Main is becoming known for its pastas, made in-house daily.
“We have 20 shapes we can pull out and quite a bit of stuffed pasta that we do,” he said. “We do it to-go or you can come in for a sit-down meal, and the pastas change regularly. I don’t know anyone else in the area that offers a tasting menu, and that’s been wildly popular. The food (diners) are getting is prepared with care, but also raised, grown and harvested by people who really care about what they’re doing.”
Johnson said the response from patrons has been “unbelievably positive.”
“It’s been ridiculous, and it’s been great,” he said. “We see it all — we have a small pasta menu that we’ll do for kids — and the space is geared toward (people in their) 20s to the mid-50 range, but we welcome everybody. Anybody who lives here is a local, then there’s the native population that’s born and raised here, and we see a very good mix.”
It’s that togetherness, Johnson said, that fuels him.
“I believe it’s the one thing that unites every culture across the world,” he said. “Some might say that’s music or math, but there’s no culture out there where people don’t share food. I moved up here to recenter myself and understand what I was supposed to do moving forward. Those moments might feel like a dime a dozen, but they’re not; so, it’s remembering exactly why we’re doing what we’re doing. It’s taking care of people and making sure they feel welcomed and happy and … comfortable in our space. It’s become my home … and everything here has a story: from the wood to the colors, there’s nothing in these four walls that doesn’t have something attached to it. It all means something, and we wanted people to get together and remember why they were sharing a meal.”
Johnson said he hopes to add a biergarten in “early summer,” showcasing Argentinian and Latin American flavors.
Eighty Main is closed Wednesday and Thursday and open at 5 p.m., Friday through Tuesday.
For more information, follow @eightymain on Instagram, visit eightymain.com or call 607-464-4043.
