Amanda and Christopher Dwelyng traded city life for a campsite.
The pair launched Steady Slope Fields and Forest at 481 John Williams Road in Delhi in 2019, after purchasing the 60-acre property in 2018.
It was family, Amanda Dwelyng, 41, said, that brought them upstate.
“(Christopher) is originally from the Midwest and I’m originally from the East Coast, and we met in Brooklyn,” she said. “We got pregnant, and I didn’t want to have my kid in the city; I was 15 years there and ready to leave, anyway. So, we knew some farmers in this area because we worked at the Union Square Farmers’ Market and we stayed with somebody in Roxbury and found a realtor in this area. We came up one weekend and looked at 17 places and found this house. We had never been to Delhi — I had never been to the Catskills before living here — it was just chance that we ended up in this area.”
Dwelyng said family again proved pivotal in establishing Steady Slope.
“We moved here with no jobs, and I had this new baby and was nursing all the time, so I’d be laying there on my phone and found out about this kind of camping,” she said.
“We got our first camper to come pick a spot on our property and pitch a tent … and it just started from there. We started getting more and more campers, then COVID happened. That (first) summer, we probably had five to 10 primitive campers; the following summer, in 2020, when COVID had started, we had four designated campsites and every weekend, all summer, they were all booked. During the pandemic, people couldn’t travel abroad, state parks weren’t open and lots of camping places closed down, so we were one of the few places open and available for camping. People were just trying to get out of the city, so the primitive camping was really popular that year.”
Though Steady Slope began with primitive camping, Dwelyng said, sites and amenities have been added continually. Rooms in their 3,000-square-foot house are also available to rent, she said, on a month-to-month basis.
“August 2020 was when someone we knew had a canvas tent they were getting rid of and asked us if we wanted it … so we made one of our sites into more of a glamping-style site,” she said, noting the addition of a wooden platform, wood stove, queen-size bed and rugs. “We got a permit for four sites in January 2022: one with the canvas tent that’s listed on Hipcamp and Airbnb, and three primitive sites. and the sauna we just decided to put that in because we were trying to figure out how also to attract people to come here and what’s going to make our property stand out. We like to sauna and Christopher had a lot of experience with farms where he’d worked with saunas. We did research and bought a kit and had somebody put it together and that was Thanksgiving 2019.”
According to a media release, the sauna is a standalone, wood-fired unit, with adjacent cold-plunge bath and outdoor shower.
The sauna, Dwelyng said, is available to “friends and locals, on Monday nights for women and men on Thursday nights at 7 p.m.” and can be added on to bookings. Anyone interested in booking a space in the six-person sauna should inquire in advance, she said.
Campers, Dwelyng said, are enjoying what Steady Slope provides.
“The main thing people seem to like about the site is the privacy it offers and the proximity — it is very close to our house and to where the parking is, and it’s 10 minutes from the town of Delhi and Andes,” she said. “But once you walk to the campsite, you can’t see anything but the hills of the Catskills. It has a great view, and behind you is just trees and woods and you feel very much alone, and people like that.”
Customers, Dwelyng said, represent a mix.
“It’s a lot of downstaters and a lot of New York City, but we do get (campers) from Massachusetts,” she said. “We get some from Connecticut and New York state, way far west of us, and a couple of people from Pennsylvania.
“I’d say it’s mostly couples, but we’ve gotten it all,” Dwelyng continued. “We’ve had some people bring their kids camping. We’ve had 200 stays over the last couple years, and maybe 20 brought kids and families; the majority is couples coming for an anniversary or a birthday.”
Dwelyng said she and Christopher hope to continuing expanding, while adding educational opportunities.
“We did a kids’ (camping) weekend (earlier this year), and we hope to do a couple next year to get more families camping and people that are not as comfortable with camping,” she said.
“And we have some new local friends that do things … like a winter camping (workshop) with Thimo (Wittich of Andes) on survival skills, and we have some friends that want to hunt, so we have people doing that this year and then we hope to do some workshops next year with our friend Zarah (Bellucci) on the property and forestry.
“One of our dreams is to expand the campground to add three more sites and we hope to build an outdoor kitchen to host local chefs and have a night where people can come every week through the summer … for outdoor cooking,” Dwelyng continued. “And expanding our gardens, because I love flowers and cut flowers and I can give them to the guests, and I want to expand our food vegetable gardens. We have some plots getting ready for next year to grow more vegetables to offer to our guests and we have some fruit trees started and blueberries to have U-pick on a small scale.”
For more information, email host@steadyslope.com, follow @steadyslope on Instagram or call 607-746-2799.
