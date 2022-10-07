Partners Kelli Cain and Brian Crabtree are adding some color to downtown Delhi.
The pair launched Luck Dragon, an art supply store and workshop space at 100 Main St., in late August.
Cain, 43, said Luck Dragon grew from their shared artistic backgrounds.
“We’ve been in Delhi for 14 years; we bought a farm in Delhi and started there, and the business used to be on the farm in a barn,” she said. She said they make electronic music instruments for computer music, but wanted to do more. “We’ve done that for a long time, but Brian and I met in art school, where we studied music and experimental stop-motion animation (at) the California Institute of the Arts.
“Since then, we’ve taken on many different practices and projects … and we both still make music and I do ceramics, so we’ve been in the arts for a while,” Cain continued. “We purchased this building and renovated it for four years. When Delhi Paint & Paper retired in March, we decided … we would move down into the space and move the synthesizer business, (Monome), but we always wanted a teaching, classroom space; just something to offer the community. Since we know about art supplies and art projects, we just picked some of our passions and decided to concentrate on that and have a store. Artware (in Oneonta) closed, and that left a huge gap, and we missed it. The town needs a retail space that people can enter — anyone can enter — and feel good.”
Though specific Cain said, Luck Dragon’s inventory is varied.
“We thought seeing art supplies and craft supplies and paint colors and books about color in person was … meaningful and worthwhile,” she said. “We’re really passionate about color, a great pen, really nice fabric. We carry a lot of really beautiful fabric for making clothes. We wanted to explore more and share with the community in a way that many people could benefit.
“We carry a lot of mending items … and we have classes for that,” Cain continued, speaking of the popularity of Sashiko threads. “Our Mora Knil carving knives for whittling have become quite popular. The whole project is really based on, ‘let’s all have ways to use our hands and explore space and time (without) staring at a screen. We also carry the standards: Holbein oil paints, Holbein acrylics and watercolors and a lot of different kinds of paper. We have a wide selection of our favorite books about color, which is pretty exciting, and people are gravitating toward, and (inventory) will expand as we carry different classes.”
Upcoming workshops include soldering, sewing, natural dying, block-printing, spoon carving, garden design, still life drawing and more.
Cain said locals and visitors are exploring their creative sides.
“Delhi has a little bit of tourism still happening because of the farmers’ market, so I’d say (patronage) is all over the place,” she said. “It’s very much Delhi and people from outside of Delhi. It’s a lot of locals, which is nice, and we’re hoping to draw more artists. The closest places are Arlene’s (Artist Materials) in Albany and Catskill Art Supply in Kingston, so we’d like to get more artists to buy their paint here.
“There’s so many artists (locally),” Cain continued. “I’ve been shocked at how many people were at home working on things — painting or sewing or making clothes. It’s been really inspiring, and Delhi is a very creative community. I continue to be astounded.”
Locals, Cain said, are especially happy to see the space revived.
“I think people are really enthusiastic about the renovation,” she said. “It’s a very special building. The renovation feels really good in the space, and the workshop is really lovely. It’s a good space to teach classes and learn things; it’s very open and very inviting, and people have been very generous and kind with their words, so we’ve been really lucky in that way.”
Cain said she and Crabtree hope to broaden Luck Dragon’s offerings.
“We are slowly but surely increasing our inventory, so that feels really good, and we’re adding new things all the time and considering new classes,” she said. “We’re expanding slowly; we want to be good at it before everyone comes. This is our second month in and now we feel like we’re going to start to spread the word.”
Luck Dragon is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, with classes happening during and outside of store hours. There are also, Cain said, open “hangout nights.”
For a list of workshops and events, visit luckdragon.space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.