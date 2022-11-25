Italian influences have come to Bainbridge.
Armando Petruccelli and Martin Merino, previously of Queens, launched Bainbridge Market and Delicatessen at 1 Freiot Ave. in mid-October.
Petrucelli said, after decades in the hair and beauty industry and a COVID-induced hospital stay, he refocused his business sensibilities.
“I come from the beauty industry, that’s my background, and there’s a family business that’s still running for over 50 years,” he said. “But I always had a passion for food and doing some type of foodery. Prior to COVID, I was in the process of purchasing a salumeria — an Italian deli — in Queens. Then, of course, I got sick with COVID and my partner did and we both ended up in the hospital, but he never came out. Then, I moved up here to Bainbridge and the rest is history.
“I’ve been coming to Bainbridge for over 45 years for hunting, and since then, I purchased a home, helped build homes and I’ve been in real estate,” Petrucelli continued. “I came upon this building, which was Baker’s Maple, and I fell in love with it. I bought it in December 2021 … then our soft opening was mid-October.”
With the deli, Petrucelli said, he hopes to feature “homemade comfort food” alongside Italian specialty items.
“We are a Boar’s Head distributor, so we feature Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, but Martin is the chef and expert and he’s been a chef in Manhattan and Queens at several restaurants and, of course, cooks Italian food,” he said. “Everything is made here; we don’t buy frozen french fries, we cut them fresh, and the beef patties are made fresh. We named a few sandwiches after the town; ‘The Bainbridge’ is a favorite, and the ‘Italian Stallion.’ The (menu) changes … and we have basic specials: Monday, roast chicken,; Tuesday, pork loin; Wednesday is fresh pasta, Thursday, chicken marsala and every Friday, we do bolognese lasagna.
“The market part of the Bainbridge Market is just that, a little Italian supermarket, with some delicacies from Italy and dinners,” Petrucelli continued. “We have seating for about 20 and we’re opening up the right side of the building … and we’re going to put what we’re calling Nonna Nadia’s Restaurant — Nadia is my mom, and she was a great cook.”
Petrucelli said he hopes, too, to bolster his adopted community.
“I love Bainbridge,” he said. “It’s a wonderful town, and I just love to see it prosper and grow. Businesses are flourishing and, in the midst of it, I bought three commercial properties in Bainbridge — the deli building was second property, the first was a car wash-hair salon-gem store and the third was the old Great American building … that we’re turning into Bainbridge Athletics.
“We’re going to have classes (at the deli), and seminars on anything — how honey is made, how you make a quilt … and we’re going to do a once-a-month class for kids, like how to make a pizza,” Petrucelli continued. “(Martin) is really into education … and he’s going to do some special dinners and we’re doing a couple Christmas parties already. and we’re open to suggestions.”
The community, Petrucelli said, has welcomed him “with open arms.”
“They love it,” he said. “It’s a place for people to come and hang out, and that’s what I missed. We’re going to open up an outdoor patio and we’re extending the front of the building with an overhang, so people can sit outdoors in front in the spring and summer. Most of (the customers) are not from Bainbridge — I would say 60% are from the outskirts … coming in and saying, ‘Oh, I didn’t know there was a deli here. How great is this?’ So, it’s been a great experience and I’m pumped about it.”
Bainbridge Market and Delicatessen is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7:30 to 5, Saturday and Sunday. Through Dec. 18, Petrucelli said, $1 from every sandwich purchased benefits Toys for Tots and the deli will serve as a drop-off toy site.
For more information or to view a menu, find “Bainbridge Market and Delicatessen” on Facebook.
