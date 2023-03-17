For the Kennedys of Delhi, a family-run business has been in the pipeline for years.
Together with his son, Ethan, Daniel Kennedy established Kennedy Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in June 2022. Daniel’s wife, Crystal, manages the office at 73 Meredith St., Unit 1 in Delhi.
Though the family business is new, Crystal Kennedy said, the Kennedys have decades of experience.
“Dan worked for a company for 30 years and always wanted to go out on his own,” she said. “He found out the company he worked for for 30 years was selling, so since things were changing anyway, he decided (to launch his own). He didn’t want to go to work for somebody else … and the place he was at was like family to him. Our son had actually said, ‘Hey, Dad, would you consider this?,’ and this was several years ago, before we even knew the company was going to make their changes, and Ethan was like, ‘I think we could do well together.’”
“It was something we would always talk about,” Ethan Kennedy, 24, said. “I was hired for the same company he worked for out of high school, and we would talk about how nice it would be if it was our own gig and we could do what we want, how we want. It was always a thought, but we never really went after it until last year. My dad and I have always been really good working with each other; we’re still father and son at the end of the day, but we can treat each other as equals on the job site and work well together, so it’s been awesome.”
Services, Crystal and Ethan said, run the gamut.
“We’re plumbing, heating and cooling,” she said. “You have your service work, and we do installs or replacements of heating systems and, right now, mini splits and heat pumps are the new things, all to go with New York state (tax incentives), and air conditioning — that’s my son’s side of things. He worked down in Tampa for a year in a commercial company to get some experience and came back in July to add that piece to the business.”
“The new stuff that we’re doing, not a lot of guys are doing,” Ethan said. “The heat pumps and air conditioning — though a heat pump is an air conditioner — are all the big push now from the government, so it’s good to have a local company doing that, and there’s not a lot offering that service.”
Industry gaps and market incentives, Crystal said, have made for a booming business.
“We came on board at the right time, (because) a lot of our local plumbers and people that worked privately have retired and there’s just not enough,” she said. “People tell me it’s harder to find a good plumber than a good doctor.
“Residential (customers) are our primary,” Crystal continued. “We typically go within a 30-minute radius, but we’ve done jobs in Delhi and big jobs out in East Branch, Margaretville, Fleischmanns and Harpersfield, so we’re doing big jobs and a big range. We deal with a lot of city people and second homeowners, and they’re definitely the ones doing all the new updates for the new, green energy.”
Clients, the Kennedys said, are appreciating such services and know-how.
“Oh, my god, the community response has been overwhelmingly wonderful and they’re very positive,” Crystal said. “My husband is known, because he worked for 30 years at the other company, so when people found out this is him … our phones just went nuts. The community has truly just been wonderfully supportive and, thankfully for them, we’ve already been expanding and adding two to three employees, (because) I couldn’t do the office anymore by myself.”
“For me, I wanted to have a company that is very much about the customer,” Ethan said. “I want to make sure we have good service and I just wanted a company that truly has the best interests (of the customer) at heart. Unfortunately, in this field — not really around here, but it bigger areas — it’s more of a salesman (thing), so I value gaining customers’ trust and building long-term relationships rather than one quick sale, and it’s nice to be able to offer the community a commitment like that.”
Crystal said the family hopes to build on its momentum.
“We started in June in our living room; our mud room was shipping and receiving and the garage was for supplies and we rented a storage unit, but we outgrew that and, in January, got our first office,” she said. “We signed a two-year lease, and our goal is to just continue to expand. We’d like to have a 20-man crew, and we just got our third vehicle.”
For more information, find “Kennedy Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling LLC” on Facebook or call 813-778-3352 or 607-746-2198.
