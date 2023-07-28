Marshall and Sherri Rous are reviving a Unadilla eatery.
The Rouses, who own Marshall’s Pizza in Franklin, launched Marshall & Sherri’s Sub Shop earlier this week. The site at 680 state Route 7 in Unadilla was formerly Parkview Grocery & Deli.
Plans for the sub shop began taking shape in May, Marshall said.
“We’ve been working on it for about two months,” he said. “It was something offered to us; we weren’t really looking, but it came up, and we’ve built such a reputation (in Franklin), that I talked to my wife and said, ‘Let’s try something new.’”
“It was spur-of-the-moment, just like Franklin,” Sherri said.
The Rouses said the pizza for which they’ve become known will be offered in Unadilla, along with breakfast sandwiches and dishes, subs, appetizers and pizza. The Unadilla site will feature to-go service as well as sit-down, with delivery offered within a radius of about five-miles.
“We’re not going to emphasize too much our Italian dinners or baked-dish sides right yet, but more the pizza, wings, subs, specialty sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches,” Marshall said. “We’ll have pretty much (all the pizzas as Franklin), but it takes time to build.
“We’re going to have a revolving lunch special,” he continued. “This week it might be hot dogs with chili and cheese and maybe the next week it’ll be chicken ‘n’ biscuits. My wife makes a killer chicken ‘n’ biscuits. And I make a mean breakfast sandwich, but when … she makes me one, it’s the best. So, this is more of a breakfast and lunch and diner-style dinner place, with a pizza and wings addition.”
Marshall said both sites will operate concurrently, thanks to the help of family.
“We have eight of us here, and three or four nieces, so it’s going to be a family spot,” he said. “We’ve had people asking about leaving Franklin, but we don’t intend on it.”
The Rouses said community members, too, have been supportive.
“We’d been telling customers (about the Unadilla site) here and there,” Marshall said, “but about two weeks ago, we made a post that some big things were coming.”
“There’s been great support,” Sherri said. “People pull in nonstop (asking if it’s open yet). We were able to keep the phone number the same as (the Parkview Grocery & Deli owner) had it, and he had built up a good clientele.” Parkview, Marshall said, closed April 28.
Given the former business’ customer base and the reputation of Marshall’s Pizza, the Rouses said, they expect Marshall & Sherri’s Sub Shop to have a broad reach.
“I don’t think it’ll be one specific (demographic),” Marshall said. “We have 100 customers that come from Sidney each week for pizza. (The Unadilla space) didn’t have a pizza oven, but we brought one in because we have such a following and a clientele for pizza. If we get down here … maybe that’ll jump to 500 customers (from Sidney) each week. We don’t know until we try. But (in Franklin), people come from Oneonta, too, especially on Sunday because nobody is open, so Sunday is a big day. We just want to make an honest living and be able to enjoy life and time with our kids, and it’s a passion of mine, and it is for (Sherri) with the subs.”
At the time of writing, the Rouses planned to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and 6 to 8, Thursday through Saturday.
For more information or to view a menu, find “Marshall & Sherri’s Sub Shop” on Facebook. Also, call 607-563-7500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.