Dr. Gary Parker is bringing high-end dining to Greene.
Parker, who operates physical therapy facilities in Greene, Sidney and Whitney Point, launched Patocka’s Gastropub at 62 Genesee St. in Greene, in December 2022. Parker, 55, said the eatery, which specializes in gourmet cocktails and New York state craft beer and wine, is the realization of a long-held family dream. Patocka’s, he said, pays homage to his grandmother’s Czechoslovakian surname, which she Anglicized to Parker.
“I owned the building and was renting it, but the tenants left, and my daughter and I collaborated and decided we wanted to start a restaurant because of our love of the business,” he said. “It is a hard business, but we do love it, and we’d owned a cafe in the space about 15 years ago and sold it, but desired to do another ever since, but more upscale. And we’re very community-oriented and like our community and wanted to bring outside people in to boost our community.”
Part of that, Parker said, was eliciting top-tier help.
“Instead of just winging it, we poured our heart and soul (into it) and researched and hired the proper people to help drive this,” he said. “So, we have an executive chef (Kip Cruz) that’s been a chef for 30 years and been an executive chef in many local high-end places … and it’s the same thing with our bar manager, Kathy Buzzell. My daughter, Alexandra Howe, and me are 50/50 owners; she runs the day-to-day operations and then we run the marketing and administrative stuff behind the scenes.”
The Patocka’s menu, Parker said, changes seasonally, with some “staples” kept year-round.
“We have a rubbed pork tenderloin, chicken cordon bleu, Silo’s Greek chicken, and it’s respect to The Silo (Restaurant),” he said. “We were friends with the owners, and one of their chefs is our sous chef now, and we have (former Silo owner) Gary Kurz’s blessing. And we have crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, pan-seared scallops, wild mushroom risotto. It’s a very exciting menu and we love it.
“It’s a gastropub, so my best description is fine dining in a very nice bar,” Parker continued. “We try to use local stuff; it’s all New York state beers — we don’t sell craft beers from outside of our New York state community — and we try to use New York state wines, as well. And then we have a really elaborate cocktail program. We’ve got the fanciest drinks in the world, and, once a month, we do a wine-and-food pairing like you’ve never seen. Our chef and our wine representative collaborate, and we come up with the most exotic, Michelin-star level food-pairing sessions, and those always sell out.”
Additional standouts, Parker said, include a Greek filet mignon, Chef Cruz’s daily specials and “dock to door” every Friday, when fish is “flown in Thursday nights and offered every Friday.” Highlights, he said, have included swordfish, mahi mahi, grouper and tuna dishes.
Patocka’s, Parker said, is also available for Sunday event rentals, beginning with a November event showcasing wild game and Canadian whiskey, with fare including “elk, rabbit and all kinds of craziness from all over the world.”
Parker said his approach is yielding a far-reaching, supportive clientele.
“The community has embraced us, but so has the Binghamton community,” he said. “We have collaborated with the Chenango River Theatre and offer a dinner-and-a-show package, and (participants) get a special price to do the two, and that brings a tremendous amount of people from out of town, and once they get here, there’s a whole bunch of neat little shops on the main street that we recommend.
“Our typical client is coming from 50 miles around, because we market to the outside area,” Parker continued. “And it’s a younger crowd — I’d say 25 to 45 — because of the cutting-edge food we have and this cocktail program we have is absolutely phenomenal. We’ve really put a lot of work into that and the craft beer.”
Parker said he hopes to cement Patocka’s reputation while remaining distinct.
“Long term, we hope for continued success, and we hope that it becomes a destination for people to come to our community and help recognize what our community is,” he said. “It’s a small little town, but it has a lot of things to offer — quaint shops and little diners — and we are the only high-end restaurant like this in at least a 20-mile radius.
For more information, visit patockas.com, find “Patocka’s Gastropub” on Facebook or call 607-875-0485.
Patocka’s is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday; closed Tuesday; 11 to 9, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 to 10, Friday and Saturday; and 10 to 4, Sunday.
