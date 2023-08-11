Sean Oglesby is hoping to leave his mark on Milford.
Oglesby, 51, launched Black Whiskey Ink Tattoo at 73 North Main St. in Milford, in June, though he has been tattooing, he said, “most of his life.”
“I’m from Tampa, but moved up here,” he said. “I came to visit 13 years ago and fell in love with the community; it’s just a better quality of life. I’m also Tuscarora Native American, so it connected me a little bit more.
“I’ve always been an artist,” Oglesby continued. “I started tattooing 25 years ago, but professionally about 10 years ago. I apprenticed in Florida and opened up a Black Whiskey Ink in Hudson, Florida.”
Oglesby said his initial shop suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the appeal of upstate and family led him to re-open locally.
“I was open for six or eight months (in Florida) when COVID hit and they shut all the shops down,” he said. “So, I came back up here and was general manager of NAPA for a year, then I left and went to Advance Auto and was the general manager in Sidney. They wanted me to be a district manager, but I said, ‘No. I think I’m going to open another tattoo shop.’ I had probably $1,500, and I rented the space for $1,200, started the corporation, bought some tattoo stuff and, with no signs out, the first three days we opened … we did astronomical. After that, our Facebook feed just started blowing up.
“It’s always been my passion in one way or another,” Oglesby continued. “I love art and I have two granddaughters that brought me up here. They’re why I built this shop — so I can leave them some kind of legacy. I’ve always been an artist, but they really amplified my passion for tattooing and art … and they’re really the whole reason I’m here: to get their attention, to get them to chase their dreams and to show them that it’s possible to build something out of nothing.”
Oglesby credits early and hearty community support with helping him build the business.
“I realized that it was getting more popular than just one guy tattooing in a corner, so I bought another station, then another,” he said, noting that his hires specialize in lettering, traditional, realist and other popular tattooing styles. “I’ve put every dime for the past 10 weeks into it … and I really feel that the community built this place more than myself. We’ve been open 10 weeks and we’ve already tattooed 150 people.
“The community has had an overwhelming positive response that I did not see coming,” Oglesby continued. “We do flash sales, and we just got a Black Whiskey roulette wheel that you can spin and, whatever it lands on, you get, and we try to always have a tattoo giveaway going. Our big thing is to always give back to the community and always take care of the community.”
Though impressed by local patronage, Oglesby said, customers represent “a mix.”
“I give really good deals to people in the community and village of Milford, but we do get baseball families and walk-ins — sometimes 10 or 15 people at a time — but we also get a lot of Norwich people and Oneonta and Cobleskill people. I have a degree in marketing and business and, initially, only targeted Milford; we were very strategic about targeting specific areas and stayed out of Oneonta, but people from Oneonta (represent) the second-largest community that we have traffic from. We’ve definitely reached a level that I never thought possible.”
Oglesby said he hopes to grow, while continuing a community-centric approach.
“I want to keep this going for a year, and then my plan is to build four more of them in New York,” he said. “But for now, I want to make sure this one is stable and maintaining a solid reputation and producing good work. When I hired my people, I hired based on character; it’s really important to me that the people I hired were going to be strong influences in the community.”
For more information, visit blackwhiskeyink.com or find “Black Whiskey Ink” on Facebook. Also, call 607-286-4222.
