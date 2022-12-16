The Wilde family, siblings Karen, Reuben, Leslie and Elizabeth, are continuing a decades-old tradition of craftsmanship.
The four adult children of classically trained jeweler Wolf Wilde run Wolf Wilde Goldsmith at 5 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
According to wolfwilde.com, the business’ namesake, who died in 2020, began as an apprentice in Berlin, Germany, before emigrating to the U.S. in 1959. Here, he worked for jewelry manufacturers in New Jersey before providing fine jewelry repairs for Cartier and Tiffany. Together with his wife, Janet, Wilde moved to Oneonta in 1971. After offering his services from their home for 16 years, the site states, he opened the family’s first brick-and-mortar space in 1987. Earlier this year, the business marked its 35th anniversary.
Wolf Wilde, the siblings said, offers repair, restoration, recreation and design services.
Reuben Wilde, a graduate gemologist through the Gemological Institute of America, began apprenticing under his father in 1996.
“I started pretty much right out of high school, and I learned straight from the best,” he said. “So, I’ve been here over 25 years, which is crazy to think. I think what I learned, and what he taught me, was remembering to stay humble, but I saw how hard he worked and the pride he took in his work, and that’s something I appreciated. I learned that I was capable, when I started experimenting with the metal smithing and working with the different skills that a jeweler needs to be successful — metal shaping and soldering.
“I’m fortunate that I love my job here,” Wilde continued. “I could come in, work at the bench and do any variety of tasks, from fixing a chain to building a ring, and I enjoy doing it. Most of our time is centered around service; it often doesn’t take long to sell a piece out of the case, but if we’re working with someone who has an idea in mind, it takes time.”
The sisters, the website notes, “round out the business with their eye for design, business management and customer service.”
“We overlap a fair amount,” Karen Miritello said. “Design covers a lot of things — sitting down with a customer and designing a new piece … building displays, presenting advertisement, your website. We have to consider design and functionality, and we’re fortunate in that we know enough about construction and the nuts-and-bolts of things that our aesthetic often ties into what’s well-built and well-made.”
“And it’s taking what is old and taking it all apart and reconfiguring it in a way that suits the new owner,” Elizbeth Pereira said. “A lot of things people inherit aren’t to their taste now, but it all has meaning to them, so they still want to use the components to make something wearable.”
The siblings said running Wolf Wilde together has kept them bonded to the business and the community.
“It wasn’t planned that way, but it all kind of eventually came to be,” Pereira said. “I don’t think a lot of people realized it was our 35th; we didn’t make a big to-do about it, but we hear all the time, ‘We’re so glad you’re here’ and, ‘It’s so nice to see your family working together, that’s so unusual.’
“We offer a unique service to the community, in a time when artisans in this trade are kind of dying out and becoming more and more rare,” she continued. “I think the customers have peace of mind, too, to know it is the same family they saw in the early days, when we were little. It gives them peace of mind that they can trust us with their heirlooms.”
“We’ve been fortunate that the (business) has always been supported by the community and the customers who show up and come through the door,” Miritello said. “It’s often the case … that we are where (customers’) parents did business, but this is still where they have trust. We’re seeing customers that are now multi-generational. We also learned from our parents to have a certain resiliency, and that market forces come and go, but you just do what you do and keep moving forward. We certainly learned that over the last few years.”
That reputation, the siblings said, has generated a far-reaching clientele.
“Sometimes, it surprises me to see someone living many states away call us up, asking for something,” Wilde said.
“I’m glad to see a real mix of people,” Miritello said. “We see people who were close friends with my parents still come to the door, happy to see us, but also somebody who’s 26 and wants to get engaged and wants it to be nice. and jewelry is not usually poorly received.”
The siblings said they hope to keep forging ahead.
“I don’t worry about the future,” Wilde said. “I take it one day at a time and do the best I can. That’s one thing my father taught me … and, if you can do that, it makes it easier to sleep at night. and the fact that … I get joy out of this job. Sometimes it’s stressful, but you always get to the other side and then it’s something new.”
For more information, visit wolfwilde.com or the store, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 to 2, Saturday. Also, call 607-432-4862.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.