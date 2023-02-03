Otego native Marshall Rous is serving up something new in Franklin.
Together with wife, Sherri, Rous launched Marshall’s Pizza Franklin on Nov. 25. Though the 226 Main St. eatery is Rous’ first, he said he has long been in the pizza-making business.
“We are from just over the hill here — we live on the Otsdawa — and I was born and raised here and Sherri’s been with me for 23 years,” he said. “I’ve (operated) several (pizzerias) for other people, but never owned one; we looked at probably 10 or 12 in the last few years and this one popped up just as we were looking to buy another one. That fell through just when this one came up, so we decided to go for it. I’ve done this on and off for 20 years and this is something I always wanted to do, and we finally had the opportunity to do it.”
Marshall’s, Rous said, “offers a wide variety of lunch and dinner” items, blending classic and creative pizzeria fare.
“We have some specialty items that you can’t get in Sidney or Oneonta,” he said. “We started a fish fry a couple weeks ago and we do a basket of fried shrimp and fried clams. We have a wide variety of appetizers and we’ve added some new ones; we have the traditional ones like garlic knots and chicken wings and mozzarella sticks, and we do chicken cordon bleu nuggets and mini pierogies.”
But the restaurant’s titular offering, Rous said, is proving a standout.
“Everybody is in love with my pizza,” he said. “I’ve gotten so many compliments … and I don’t let it go to my head, but it sort of stands for itself. and I do some crazy pizzas: a roast beef and mashed potato and gravy pizza, a sloppy joe pizza and a rodeo burger pizza. Some of those are on the menu and I can make those to order. I try to do a couple of lunch specials and (offer) a variety, something with some difference.”
Marshall’s menu also includes hot and cold subs, pasta entrees, calzones, stromboli and salads.
Customers, Rous said, are happy he’s there.
“Everybody has missed pizza in this town greatly, that’s very clear,” he said. “Our Sundays are starting to pick up, maybe from football, but we started with just my wife and me and no advertising … and we’re covering three counties. People come from Sidney and Delaware County and a lot of Otsego (County). I’m from Otego and people know me from Otego, so a lot of people are making the trip.
“It’s been 85% takeout, but we do have a couple regulars that come every week for dinner,” Rous continued. “It’s families, but also there’s not really a designated age. I have some school kids that come in and grab slices, retired people in their 60s that come for a pizza and people who order four pizzas.”
Delivery is available on orders of more than $20, within a five-mile radius.
Rous said he hopes to turn the pizzeria “into something that’s long-term.”
“It’s been a dream of mine and a passion for two decades,” he said. “It’s just a passion, it’s hard to explain; if you go to work and don’t look at it as work and you enjoy it, it’s not work, I guess.”
Marshall’s Pizza Franklin is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday and 11 to 9, Thursday through Saturday.
For more information, find “Marshall’s Pizza Franklin” on Facebook or call 607-230-4017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.