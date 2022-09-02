Emily Helck is starting her next chapter in downtown Delhi.
The 38-year-old New Jersey native launched The Lost Bookshop, a pop-up independent bookstore, during Delhi’s Fair on the Square in July and took up residence at Bushel Collective’s 106 Main St. storefront in late August. The pop-up will remain through mid-December.
Helck said her passion for books spans a lifetime.
“I’m a writer and I’ve been a reader my entire life,” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have a bookstore, in a fantasy kind of way, then the pandemic changed a lot of priorities for me, like it did for a lot of people, and I decided to start looking into it. As I did, it seemed more and more possible, and I had the thought, if not now, when?”
Helck said she has “been a second homeowner in the area for about seven years,” though plans to become a full-time resident as the shop establishes itself.
According to a media release, The Lost Bookshop will “feature an ever-rotating selection of around 100 titles, including fiction, nonfiction and children’s books.” During the residency, the release says, Bushel’s programming and book and art sales will continue.
Selection, Helck said, will include a mix of curated titles and community-sourced suggestions.
“In terms of nonfiction, it’s heavily focused on nature writing and field guides,” she said. “That’s what people have really responded to, and it happens to be what I’m interested in. I’m definitely including lots of local authors and, of course, we have all of the ‘My Side of the Mountain’ books — those are really popular — and books of local interest and relevance that I make a big effort to stock.
“We are really interested in books for getting lost and finding your way and the way that books, throughout your life and in transitional moments — happy and sad — can be these really important tools,” Helck continued. “Sometimes you just need to escape a situation into a really great story and sometimes you need to explore and wrestle with difficult things through a story, and those books are different for everyone. So, I’m really interested in knowing what the community recommends; what’s the book that Jane read during her divorce that she found really helpful? and not in a self-help kind of way, but how are these stories helping people through their lives? So, I have on my website a form for people to recommend a book that helped.”
Readers, Helck said, are enthusiastic about the shop and her approach.
“Bushel is a mixed-use arts creative kind of space, and they’re really excited about having a bookstore and just more regular open hours,” she said. “Delhi is a really small and welcoming community, so I’ve been talking with lots of people who own businesses in town and are active, and got connected with the folks at Bushel who really generously invited me into the space. I’ll be there (every) Saturday through mid-December and, hopefully by then, we’ll have figured out a permanent storefront location.
“We got a really great response at Fair on the Square,” Helck continued. “So many people said, ‘Delhi needs a bookstore so badly,’ so they’re excited and really hungry for more books, which was a great experience for me.”
And customers, Helck said, represent “a really big range.”
“There’s been, unfortunately, a real downtick in reading with Gen Z, which I think we can attribute to phones and stuff, so that’s been tricky, so I’m going to be implementing some outreach to young folks as time goes on, but it’s a nice mix of locals and tourists and second homeowners,” she said. “All kinds of people are book people. It’s a really diverse customer base, but people who love books really love books and love talking about books and tend to be really fun, interesting people, so it’s been fun meeting everyone.”
Beyond books, Helck said, The Lost Bookshop will host workshops and events, beginning with an Oct. 16 creative writing class titled “Writing the Natural World.” And, on Oct. 23, the shop will host a discussion of “Gathering Moss” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
“We’ll be continuing doing events with Bushel all throughout the residency — writing classes, book discussions, things like that — and once we’re in a permanent brick-and-mortar, we’re definitely going to expand the offerings,” she said, noting plans for children’s story time and a knitting circle. “Bookstores can be a nice, central hub for a community and that’s something I think Main Street and Delhi will really respond to.”
The Lost Bookshop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays, with community events on Sundays. To register for events, visit thelostbookshop.com/events. For more information, visit thelostbookshop.com. follow @lostbookshopny on Instagram or find “The Lost Bookshop” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.