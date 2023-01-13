For Syracuse-area native Eric Randazzo, cooking feeds passion.
Randazzo, 30, launched Dazzo’s Kitchen, in the former Foti’s Italian Bakery at 42 River St. in Oneonta in early November.
“I’m the youngest of five boys, and cooking and food have always been really important in our family,” he said. “It was always about way more than just sustenance. We always took the time to eat together as a family and all our meals were cooked from scratch. I remember being very young, in my mom’s baby carrier … and her cooking and feeding me over her shoulder. Cooking is a passion of mine, and I think when you do something you actually love … it keeps you going and keeps you excited, whatever you’re doing. I’m really lucky to have found something I truly love doing.”
Though Randazzo said he knew his professional path from “a pretty young age,” restaurant ownership came unexpectedly.
“I made the decision in sixth or seventh grade that I wanted to take this seriously, so I ended up doing a vocational school … to test it out through high school, and I liked it,” he said. “I went to SUNY Cobleskill for business administration, majoring in culinary arts, and that’s what launched me into the career I have right now.
“Honestly, I never imagined myself opening a place,” Randazzo continued. “But what really gave me the opportunity to put pen to paper was COVID. When everything shut down, a lot of commercial spaces went up either for lease or sale at prices that most likely would never have been there. Because this was the first time ever that I didn’t have anything going on, I said, ‘You know what? Let’s see what happens. Is this something worth considering?’ and I joined a mentorship program through the (U.S.) Small Business Administration called SCORE. You … tell them your story and your vision and, if it goes well, they assign you a mentor to prepare your financials and approach banks and I was part of that. It took a few months of business-plan writing and then it was a matter of finding a location.”
In the interim, Randazzo said, he worked as a chef for “five or six years” at Saratoga’s Forno Bistro and in “some Michelin-starred restaurants” in New York City, before the pandemic forced his return upstate.
Dazzo’s location, Randazzo said, was down to happenstance.
“I knew if I opened a place of my own, I wanted to be closer to home, to the Syracuse area, but really … I ended up making a big circle from Albany to Syracuse, and Oneonta happened to be right in the middle,” he said. “I saw this building online for sale and all I really saw was the front, with the brick and red facade; I did the walkthrough and could see what we could turn the space into, and that’s what brought me in.”
Dazzo’s Kitchen, Randazzo said, offers “modern European” fare, from a menu that “is never static.”
“The menu … changes every two weeks or so, with new menu items or new proteins, to keep it fresh and for seasonality purposes, but also to make sure we’re having fun and not doing the same things over and over again in the kitchen,” he said. “Something very popular right now is ‘new American’ — putting on new twists to American classics to make them a little more appealing to the eye; we’re doing something similar to that, but focusing more on western European flavors. We’re bringing in a lot of Spanish, a lot of French influence and Greek.”
Early customer favorites, Randazzo said, include suppli, which he described as “like a fancy mozzarella stick.”
“It’s arborio rice, and we make a tomato-parmesan risotto, let it cool, take a piece of mozzarella cheese and form the risotto around the cheese like a rod, then bread it and fry it,” he said. “That sells really well. and right now, our No. 1-selling pasta is our ravioli — we make all the pastas in-house, by hand — and that’s butternut squash- and ricotta-filled.”
Randazzo said his culinary approach and the building’s significance are proving a draw.
“We definitely are getting people from Oneonta, and also from Delhi, Franklin, Walton,” he said. “We’re getting people in their mid-30s to the 40-to-50 age group, and I would say we’re getting the demographic we were hoping for. It’s a full-service restaurant; we offer beer and wine … and we’re getting people in here that want to try new food, see things they’re not familiar with and can ask their server about and they’re excited about trying new things.
“A really special part about this restaurant, is that people have a relationship with the building, and they get to come in and experience it for the first time,” Randazzo continued. “I kept a lot of the integrity — the original floors and ceilings and the doors on the back. We have received a very warm welcome so far. We already have regulars, and to have that take place is such a special feeling. It means a lot to us that people are enjoying the space enough that they come in two, three times a week, and we’re only open five times a week. People are excited to have a new place to eat in Oneonta and … the one compliment I love hearing the most, and I hear it at least once a day, is, ‘Thank you for being here, Oneonta needs a place like this.’”
Randazzo said he hopes to bring business outdoors, too.
“Another reason we chose this property is because there’s this awesome backyard space,” he said. “We’d like to turn it into a biergarten area with a bocce ball court and an outdoor bar, maybe get a trailer-pulled wood-fired oven with a really small menu and have it as a fun hangout place for the summer months.”
Dazzo’s Kitchen is closed Tuesday and Wednesday and open from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 to 9, Friday and Saturday.
For more information, follow @dazzoskitchen on Instagram or find “Dazzo’s Kitchen” on Facebook.
