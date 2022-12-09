Longtime Unadilla resident Jackie Carey is giving old things, and an established business, fresh life.
Carey launched Vintage Variety, an expansion of the Green Giraffe, in late November. She transitioned Green Giraffe from outside the village to the 16,000-square-foot historical space at 179 Main St., Unadilla. The building was most recently Joyce’s Furniture Store but, Carey said, has been “a staple in this community for almost 200 years.”
Carey said the space will offer goods for which the Green Giraffe, established in 2010, became known, alongside new offerings.
“We house a sewing and fabric store, (Threads Past to Present), that gives sewing lessons and a vintage clothes section — the Vintage Closet — and both of those (vendors) have been with me for a while, but we didn’t have the extended fabric section or offer upholstery or sewing lessons,” she said. “Now, we can, with the bigger space.
“It’s 15 vendors … and all the vendors are working so hard, and it’s been a group effort,” Carey continued. “It’s all kinds of wares and we still take consignment and we’re still doing estate sales. The clothing is from the 1800s to the 1980s. It’s antiques and collectibles … and there’s primitives, upcycled furniture and decor. We have some artisans that do stained glass and turnings — wood, carved lamps and bowls — and Rod Spangle, who does antique clock repair and hand-carved and -painted songbirds of Otsego and Delaware counties. and it’s a lot of household goods — everyday kitchen decor and linens — so it’s not just targeting the antique dealer and collector. We’ve got gifts and jewelry and books and puzzles; we’re here for everybody … and we are a very close-knit group.”
Amy Brazie, marketing manager, said the business’ name change reflects that diversity.
“We want to show that the Vintage Closet and Threads Past to Present is also Green Giraffe, so we’re trying to make it more seamless,” she said. “We are one whole entity with different lines; Green Giraffe Vintage Variety is the umbrella and the vendors, Threads and the Vintage Closet, are like sub-brands. and there are so many people in this town that can’t make it to Oneonta or Binghamton … so we want to give customers another option to shop. They can get a lot of stuff here and don’t have to drive.”
“It will be hit or miss, because it’s estate sales and consignments and I don’t bring anything new in,” Carey said. “I won’t do wholesale … but you can’t believe the stuff that’s out there.”
While expanding, Carey said, she prioritized keeping the business in Unadilla.
“I was in marketing for 18 years with a consumer goods company and I took a little hiatus from the corporate world and … I’d always wanted to have an antique shop,” she said. “After two years, we realized that people had a need for cleaning out houses … so we started estate sales and have done that for 11 years. But we outgrew (the original site) and needed to boost the store; it was getting a little stagnant and there wasn’t room for change or more of the things we wanted to do.
“I’ve lived here for 27 years … and there were thoughts of moving out of Unadilla and renting somewhere in Oneonta or maybe Delhi, but I just love Unadilla,” Carey continued. “I chose to stay here after months of looking. I live right around the corner, and I love this building. It was a funeral home, a bank, a furniture store, a grocery, a lawyer’s office and now it’s a variety store and it is set up perfectly for that. I just knew it had a grand presence and was historical and beautiful, so I decided to take a look at it and my family loved it. We’ve not changed it much, except for updates. This was the place; everything worked out and I got to stay in Unadilla. I didn’t want to be away.”
Carey said she’s hoping the shop becomes “an anchor for the village.”
“Over the last few years, there hasn’t been a lot of activity here,” she said. “Now, with the diner and the House of Consignment and Muse and all these places, we’re hoping we can expand upon that and work with the other businesses to get people to come and shop Unadilla. It’s a nostalgic, historic, beautiful village with a lot to offer, now. Locals come in every day, and we see a lot of them once a week, but we want to bring more people in.”
“We want to help build some life back to Unadilla and create a shopping spot for tourists … but you’ll feel the family and the love in here,” Brazie echoed, saying community members are “so excited.”
Part of that, Carey said, will include “a really cool promotional calendar (of) events at that store that are fun and different.”
“One of the things is a fashion show,” she said. “And we’re thinking about a haunted house next year or a winter carnival, sidewalk sales, in-store specials; we have a lot of things we want to do.”
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5, Sunday.
For more information, find “The Green Giraffe” on Facebook.
