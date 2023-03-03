Sidney residents Ray and Missy Baker’s new business venture has them floored.
The Bakers purchased On the Spot Carpet Care about a year ago, though the business is nearly 20 years old.
“I was getting at the age where I was thinking about retiring from my job and knew the lady that had the business for the last 16 years,” Ray Baker, 60, said. “She was ready to retire and sell, so it was a good opportunity for me that fit our lifestyle.”
“We had been wanting to invest in a business that we knew would work for us, with a fairly flexible schedule,” Missy Baker, 50, echoed. “We knew the lady and got talking to her and it seemed like the right fit for us and a good time to invest. We were investing in our future.”
Despite the name, Ray said, On the Spot goes beyond carpets.
“We offer commercial and residential carpet cleaning, commercial stripping and waxing, commercial office cleanings for the whole office, tile, upholstery — we do a lot of furniture cleaning — and we have a contract with Rent-a-Center, so we do all their furniture,” he said. “(For carpets), it’s a van-mounted machine and it’s actually almost like a steam: it has hot water that comes out, mixed with soap, and it puts the soap down, scrubs it and there’s a vacuum hose that sucks it back up out of it. The rest of the stuff is just normal vacuums, brooms and mops.”
“We have more commercial cleanings and we started cleaning campers; that was something I don’t think (the previous owner) had done before,” Missy said. “And, because we have a lot of camping people, right around springtime is when they’re opening up their units and we help to get them ready.”
The Bakers said clients, too, run the gamut.
“We go all the way down to Sayre, Pennsylvania and up to Ithaca and Cortland,” Ray said.
“It’s a whole bunch, but we’re mainly (covering) the tri-town area, Oneonta, Binghamton and up to Ithaca,” Missy said. “We’ll travel a couple hours; it’s typical to travel up to an hour and a half, and we’ve picked up some accounts in Roxbury. When we have further away accounts, we try to schedule (more), so I’ll call people in that area and say, ‘hey, are you ready to have me come out?’ so it’s not one little carpet.”
Customers, Missy said, are embracing the change in ownership and services.
“It’s been positive,” she said. “We’re the only ones that we know of around here; there’s not too many carpet-cleaning businesses that are mom-and-pop-owned. You have your bigger companies that have a huge overhead and employees, and we’re just mom-and-pop, but we definitely keep busy. We haven’t needed to advertise much at all … because we had such a good clientele base, and then we picked up more, as well.”
The Bakers said they hope to grow with rising demand.
“The short-term (goal) is to expand the market,” Ray said. “We do a lot up and down (Interstate) 88, but don’t do a lot toward Walton and Delhi, so I want to reach out to that market and the Norwich market. We’re probably going to have to expand into professional office cleaning and hire staff, because we’ve got all we can do to keep up with the demand. We have several now, such as Spectrum, the town of Sidney and the town of Bainbridge.”
Ray said he and Missy are “absolutely” taking on clients.
And the work, Missy said, is rewarding.
“It’s just the fascination when you go to somebody and knowing you’re going to make them happy by cleaning their dirty carpet, because it’s going to look and smell so nice,” she said. “It can be hard work, and it’s physical work, hauling the hoses and machines, but it’s interesting. There’s never a boring moment and we get to meet some really nice people.”
For more information or to make an appointment, call or text 607-434-6802.
