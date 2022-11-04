Tina and Michael Gavin are bringing something sweet to Sidney.
The pair opened Tina’s Old Fashioned Donuts at 12 Division St., Sidney in late October.
Tina Gavin, 50, credited her husband, who owns and operates Gavin’s Pizza and Macho’s Tacos, in Sidney, with inspiring the business.
“I swear, he thinks of ideas as he sleeps,” she said. “He had this vision and he saw a need, with the long lines at Dunkin’, and we just decided it would be fun to open a shop and something we’d be good at. It’s really his brainchild. I love sweets, though, so I was absolutely on board to do it.
Gavin said she left full-time work to dedicate herself to doughnuts, though she brings years of food-service industry experience to the venture.
“Our first 15 years in (the pizza) business … I did the bartending, waitressing, cooking, I did the books, catering, our sales — I did it all,” she said. “But I spent the last five years finishing my master’s and was doing work in leadership when we took this on. It turned out to be bigger than we thought, and I thought, ‘I can’t leave Michael holding the bag down here, and I’m clearly qualified to do this,’ so I gave up my full-time work and I’m just focusing on this and getting it operating.”
Tina’s, Gavin said, will offer tiered treats.
“We’ll always have 99-cent doughnuts, and that will be classic, plain, sugared, powdered, cinnamon and glazed,” she said. “And those will be a little bit cheaper if you buy by the dozen. Then, we’ll have specialty doughnuts, and those are all our iced or sprinkled doughnuts … and then we’ll have extravagant doughnuts, and those are the ones that have more cake-like toppings. And, of course, we’ll have coffee, espresso, Clark’s Milk and juice.”
Extravagant doughnuts, she said, include combinations such as “maple-bacon gluttony,” “Oreo cookie madness,” “Fruity Pebble blast” and more.
Despite a series of opening delays, Gavin said, Tina’s staff is eager and the community’s response has been “ridiculously amazing.”
“We are staffed up and … they’ve been so patient and ready and have practiced lots of batches of doughnuts,” she said. “This has been four or five months (of planning) … and people are ready. Every time we’ve been in here practicing, we’ve had people stop in to see if we’re open and we’ve given away lots of doughnuts already; we gave some to the varsity field hockey and soccer teams and our local policemen and our village workers and some teachers, so we’ve had really positive feedback.”
Gavin, a Sidney resident, said she hopes to build on that support, creating collaborations.
“I was born and raised here, so it’s my community,” she said. “It saddens me to see restaurants and small businesses close; post-pandemic, it’s a struggle for us all, so why not help each other and have all of us win? We should lift us all up, and it brings more business here for all of us.
“We use Wakeman Coffeehouse (coffee), and they roast it specially for us,” Gavin continued. “They call it ‘Tina’s Blend’ and it’s a Brazilian medium blend. If you like a breakfast blend, you’ll really like it. They’re also bagging individual bags to have for sale in here, eventually. And I know Michael would love to transition to breakfast sandwiches with our friends at Everything Bagelry.”
Gavin said she has received reciprocal support from Sidney businesses, promising varied customer demographics.
“We’ve already had some interest from some local stores in carrying our doughnuts,” she said. “And we hope to be able to expand into Oneonta and Delhi and perhaps Mount Upton, so we expect to have a pretty far reach. We definitely have plans to franchise and grow our offerings, for sure.”
Tina’s, she said, has limited dine-in seating, but will offer seating in the adjacent pizzeria most mornings. There will also, she said, be online ordering and “a pickup rack where you can come in and grab your order.”
For more information and to access online ordering, find “Tina’s Old Fashioned Donuts” on Facebook.
We highlight local businesses, especially new businesses, each week. If you know of a business we should feature in this space, send your tip to news@thedailystar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.