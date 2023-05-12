Gracie Roefs, 19, was born into retail.
The Unadilla native launched Thrift Therapy at 261 Main St. in Oneonta in early March.
The store, which offers men’s and women’s resale clothing, shoes and accessories alongside new, wholesale items, is the Roefs family’s second site. Roefs’ mother, Kirsty, owns and operates House of Consignment in Unadilla.
“I was born in the store, so being a part of my mom’s business for my entire life made me want to expand off of her store,” Roefs said. “I think I’ve always wanted to do it, but it seemed more realistic after the 20th anniversary of the (House of Consignment) was coming up this year.”
Though informed by her years spent at the Unadilla site, Roefs said, Thrift Therapy is distinct from its predecessor.
“I like that it’s very different from Unadilla,” she said. “Here, I get to run it how I want and make it look how I want. The stuff we wanted to carry here is more targeted toward college kids … and some of it is thrifted clothing, and we have a line of Zenana clothing, which is brand-new and is basically affordable clothing, but it’s not fast fashion.
“We don’t take consignments here, but certain things that go into the Unadilla store we will pull, if it’s more likely to sell here,” Roefs continued. “I like choosing what we’re going to have in the store; I think that’s my favorite part. Our biggest thing that is selling is the Zenana line, because it’s so affordable, but it’s a little bit of everything — we have really fun socks, men’s and women’s (clothing) and the stuff we carry here is more fun and there are gifts and gag gifts.”
Such variety, Roefs said, is fostering a “really good mix” of customers.
“It’s mostly people from Oneonta, or if they’re out getting food or something,” she said, noting that Thrift Therapy is next-door to Wise Guys Sammys. “From what I’ve heard, (people) really love it and think it’s a cute little setup.”
Roefs said, while enjoying the autonomy of running Thrift Therapy, she also relies on family.
“The hardest part has been getting started and up on our feet,” she said, noting that the process began in February. “It’s been very chaotic, and we weren’t sure what the hours were going to be, and we don’t have like 20 workers, so it is a little crazy sometimes. (Unadilla employees) Nick and Hailey are here in between … and, because I’m still a full-time student and I do have another job, (my mom) covers here when she can, and the same with (her sister), Jorga. I love my family … and we hope to continue to grow and offer clothing for everyone.”
Thrift Therapy is open from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information, follow @thrift.therapy.ny on Instagram.
