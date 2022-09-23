Otego resident Kathy Osborne is reviving a Unadilla event venue.
Osborne purchased The Pines at Covered Bridge Gardens, formerly Covered Bridge Gardens, in December 2021. Though new to the industry, Osborne said, event planning has long been a passion of hers.
“I’ve done a few weddings, as far as the decorations part, but I think it’s just a passion more for gathering and having people together,” she said. “It’s for the love of gatherings and family and friends and decorating. I’ve worked in the service industry, so that helps a little bit … and I was a surgical assistant for an oral surgeon, so as far as working in the public, I have a background with that, but it’s one of those things that just happened. People are always telling me, ‘You just want to make things look pretty’ and I do. It’s rewarding for me.”
Osborne said, since purchasing the property at 1532 Covered Bridge Road in Unadilla, she has made it her own, while keeping tradition in mind.
“It had to be my taste and my thing, so we did all new siding and now we’ve just put a new roof on,” she said. “I’m looking to be a little bit different than your typical barn or farm (venue), and not with any disrespect for that at all, I just don’t want to copy what everyone else is doing. So, I have a little different idea in mind, and it’s just reaching those goals.
“The previous owner, he and his wife owned it and she passed away and he kept it going for a couple years,” Osborne continued. “After that, it was empty for the beginning of COVID and … he decided that he wasn’t going to do anything with it again. I stumbled on it (because of) my daughter’s wedding. We had done events there before and I called him and he said, ‘No, there’s nothing … but chances are I may sell it.’ I said, ‘Before you do that, please let me know’ and it went pretty smoothly from there. We’ve been open all summer to graduation parties and birthday parties and we’ve done a celebration of life. We had a wedding and have a wedding coming up this weekend, and we are doing line dancing. It’s an event space, so we’ll do whatever event. I really would like to do more weddings … and we want to bring back square dancing — they used to do that here — so we will probably get that going again and the previous owner is actually going to help me set that up.”
Osborne said the indoor-outdoor space lends itself to diverse usership.
“The building … can comfortably hold 160 people, and we have unlimited space outside, so people can use both,” she said. “We have doors that go off from the back and people have done outdoor things and had it inside, as well. and there’s plenty of space for a tent, if somebody wanted additional seating. It’s ‘The Pines at Covered Bridge Gardens’ because the (onsite) trees are my love, and I can’t wait to do events under the trees with long farmhouse tables and add drapes. and we are going to try for a food permit, more so for concessions, so that, if we are doing dances, we can provide hamburgers and hotdogs. Those are goals. and we are updating inside, as well. It’s just a huge space.
“I kind of want to reach out and do a lot of different things and have as much going on here as I possibly can, whether that’s paint ‘n’ sips or Halloween parties,” Osborne continued. “Anything people would want to have here, I’m more than open to. People have contacted me about doing an inside cornhole tournament, so there’s an endless amount of things that can happen.”
The community, Osborne said, has been “very impressed” with her improvements and site plans.
“People drive by and pull in to stop and are constantly complimenting and loving the changes,” she said. “And the neighbors, because we are in a residential area, are loving the idea that it’s being maintained. Everyone is completely happy with the fact that we’re keeping it what it’s always been.”
Such support, Osborne said, has led to a predominantly local clientele.
“As far as who I’m reaching out to … it’s just whoever,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll be reaching out city-wise; I’ll probably stick more with locals for now and see how it goes.”
For more information or bookings, contact Osborne at 607-386-3859 or find “The Pines at Covered Bridge Gardens” on Facebook.
