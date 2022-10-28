Walton native Jasin James, 44, is giving new life to a historic Unadilla landmark.
James opened the Unadilla Diner at 198 Main St. in mid-October. Previously, James operated It’s My Deli in Sidney Center and, separately, Bainbridge.
James, who worked years ago for Chobani and Amphenol Corporation, said, since experiencing entrepreneurship, he was keen to remain on his own.
“(After) closing the one in Bainbridge (in late September), I needed to work, and I didn’t want to go back to working for anybody else,” he said. “I had seen this listed through the realtor and I contacted him, but didn’t think I would get it. I just decided to look at it and … he called me back and met with my sister, (Sharin), and I. Him and his wife had seen pictures that I’d posted from the deli and liked that we do everything homemade.”
The response since opening, James said, has been “absolutely crazy.”
“This compared to a deli is unbelievable,” he said. “We live here, now. It’s been nonstop, and one of my waitresses that has waitressed at Bob’s Diner (in Bainbridge) and other places said, ‘Oh, my god. I’ve never seen a place like this, where it doesn’t end.’”
James said customers are enjoying diner staples alongside popular items for which his delis became known. The Unadilla Diner, he said, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“People like the ‘motherclucker,’” he said. “It’s just chicken tenders and bacon and gravy with American cheese, but that carried over. and the twisted steak wrap, which was one I made for my lunch one day and it has every flavor in it, so we brought that over. In the one little (side) room (of the diner), years ago, they used to have a bakery, so that’s where we’re going to end up doing our subs, and we’ll put the slicer in there to do that.”
Beyond the fare, James said, the diner gives patrons a sense of the past.
“It’s iconic,” he said. “People, they absolutely love it. I had my Boar’s Head man in here … and he said, ‘Oh, my god, man. I feel like I stepped back in time. Look at this place.’
“To me, it’s just food, but people (are saying), ‘this food is delicious,’ and the diner has so much history,” James continued. “The head of the historical society actually gave me two prints he made up, with pictures of the diner back in the early ‘90s, and an article telling all about when it was brought here and where it came from. All that makes me want to make sure I can try to make this what it used to be. The locals are so thankful it’s open and that someone’s here. Things like cooking out on the front grill — people absolutely love that, and the older generation will say, ‘I remember coming in as a kid when they did that, and now you’re doing it.’”
According to a 2019 article in The Reporter, a Delaware County weekly newspaper, the main, 88-seat car of the Unadilla Diner was brought from New Jersey to Unadilla in the late 1950s, after construction in 1956. The diner was operated by the late Larry Henchey through the 1980s, then Mary Green until its closure in 2006. Tyler Boudreau operated the diner from October 2019 until the COIVD-19 pandemic forced its closure. Boudreau leased the diner from a Philadephia-based lawyer, who purchased it in 2001.
While James said support in the village has been strong, the diner’s appeal is far-reaching.
“It’s (people from) Bainbridge, and we’re seeing a lot of Sidney Center people again, and Walton, so it’s flattering to see that they make the trip,” he said. “Having the deli, you would hear people say, ‘Oh, my god, these are the best subs’ and, growing up in Walton, Townsend Street Market was the only place to get good subs, and I get Waltonians that … compare me to Townsend Street Market, so that’s flattering, and it makes you feel good.”
James, who employs himself, his sister and “five others,” said he hopes to bring on additional waitstaff. His long-term plans, though, are to keep “everything as homemade as possible.”
“That was one thing the owner said: ‘Anybody can make something out of a box,’” he said. “But he loved that it’s all homemade stuff, like my corned beef and hash, I make right from scratch. And, so far, the response has been unreal.”
The Unadilla Diner is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 6 to 2, Sunday. For more information or to view a menu, find “Unadilla Diner/It’s My Deli” on Facebook or call 607-610-4004.
