Weaver’s Farm Market of Morris will host a customer appreciation day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Daniel Weaver, 57, opened the market, a 4,000-square-foot space at 1272 East Side Road in Morris, in April 2019. Weaver, who moved from the nation’s largest Amish community, in Holmes, Ohio, said he has prioritized customer satisfaction from the start. Weaver runs the store with his wife and children, offering local produce, maple syrup products, baked goods, dairy, eggs, meat, lamb, pork, chicken, jams and jellies, grains, handcrafted home goods and more.
In a media release, Weaver said the Aug. 26 event will offer customers a chance to meet the farmers, bakers, crafters and vendors behind the store, with free tastings and demonstrations.
“The Weaver family and staff appreciate the support and business their customers give them,” he said in the statement. “Our goal is to serve the community with a clean store, with top quality foods, (a lot of which are) locally sourced, especially in the summer.”
Produce, Weaver said, represents a majority of the store’s offerings. The store, he said in a 2020 interview, grew from his daughter, Ruth Ann’s, seasonal farm stand, which she operated in Morris for three years. In Ohio, Weaver ran Weaver’s Apparel, a supplier of ready-made Amish menswear founded in 1993. The family moved to Morris in 2015.
Emphasizing fair prices and practices, Weaver said, is reflective of his values. He said he has “always enjoyed working with people.”
“Our goal is to have fair prices, where the family can come and find a healthy selection of food within their budget,” he said. “Our goal is to treat others as we like to be treated. We specialize in organic and chemical-free items, but also have a large selection of other bulk food, candies and other items. We are also known for our large selection of John F. Martin deli meats and cheeses at a great price.”
In the 2020 interview, Weaver expanded: “I would like to think a lot of the reason for people coming here is that we try to put the emphasis on 100% customer satisfaction, with quality products at a fair price. We believe in giving customers personal attention and personal service. We want this to be a place where people can come, relax, shop, feel refreshed and leave with a good taste in their mouth. To me, that’s way more important than filling their carts and pushing sales. We want to give them a good experience.”
Customers, Weaver said, come from a roughly 50-mile radius.
Weaver said suppliers, too, represent a broad swath and will be highlighted during the Aug. 26 event.
“Come meet the farmers themselves, the cheesemakers, the produce farmers, the bakers,” he said. “Learn about the ancient grains and their benefits raised in the Butternut Valley. Learn about how maple syrup is harvested, talk to local bee expert Lynn Barton and find out where honey comes from. Learn how local mushrooms are raised in Otego. Meet the residents of Pathfinder (Village) who help keep the market spic and span. Don’t miss the bagels from Everything Bagelry and find out how and where coffee comes from and what it takes to roast a good coffee, (such as) Roman Roasters in Delhi. Don’t miss local blacksmith John Patterson as he takes a piece of steel and ends up with a can opened or other gadgets you can use, (among) other vendors that will make your day very enjoyable. It is a great place to meet old friends and make new ones.”
The day will also feature storewide sales and gift raffles. The Amish Morris Church will serve a by-donation hot meal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weaver’s does not accept credit cards; only cash or check.
Weaver’s Market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; and closed Sunday and Monday. The store does not have a website, but can be reached at 607-263-2030.
