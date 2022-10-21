Joshua Boissy and business partner Kriztof Zizka are raising a glass to Hobart.
Boissy, 37, launched Cellar Door Wines & Spirits at 575 East Main St. in Hobart in early June.
The renovated specialty shop represents a pandemic-inspired project, Boissy said, though his food-service and wine industry know-how spans decades.
“Kriztof and I have owned five restaurants in New York City and a consulting firm, so we’ve been in New York for years together doing business, and I bought (property) upstate,” he said. “His mom bought the farm next to me just up the road from the wine shop and, when I bought the building in early COVID, it had been sitting for many years and hadn’t been a business for decades. It was built in 1850 and used to be across the street when it was built. It was moved to its current location when bridge construction took place in the early 1900s, but it’s been a dentist’s, a bank, a tailor — it was lots of different things — so they nicknamed it ‘the hobby shop.’ I used to drive by it and adored it; the Greek revival architecture is all original and, when COVID hit, I had the idea of building a wine shop. I did all the renovations myself … and I’m already in the business and we sell lots of wine in our restaurants.”
The shop, Boissy said, showcases wines and spirits that “run the whole gamut.”
“Kriztof does all the wine purchases for us and is well known in the restaurant business and a natural wine pioneer,” he said, noting that the term “refers to wines produced without chemicals or any type of additives and that tend to be hand-harvested, as opposed to machine-harvested (by) small producers.
“We have about 350 wines and spirits in the shop and all of it is small producers of natural and organic wines,” Boissy continued. “There’s lots of interesting producers and wonderful wines from around the world, so there’s a heavy lean toward France; Italy; there’s Spanish; American wines from the West Coast and some from New York; there’s Austrian and some Czech wine and some from the Canary Islands. and there’s been big interest in obscure liquors — people coming in and asking for special types of whiskey and cognacs and Italian amaro, so there’s definitely interest in obscure products. We’re kind of niche, in that we specialize in small producers, natural wines and lots of obscure and allocated products.”
Boissy said pricing, too, is diverse.
“We definitely have a significant number of products, including liquors, that are affordable,” he said. “We do have esoteric products, and vodka for $15 a bottle and wines that are less than $20. We know that, being a small shop in the mountains, people aren’t going to be able to afford expensive wines all the time, so a hefty part of our program is dedicated to affordable wines and the mid-range, between $20 and $50 … and we have some bottles over $100.”
Customer demographics, Boissy said, have been equally varied.
“We get a lot of regulars that come in looking for weekly stuff for dinners, and people who come in interested in the more exotic spirits,” he said. “There’s a lot more sophisticated wine drinkers than we expected. We get locals that are just curious and … we’re noticing how open-minded the locals and people less experienced with wine are, so it’s kind of all over the place. We have people that come in for the more adventurous wines … and people who know what they want. There’s an influx of new residents from COVID and the AirBnB market, so you’re seeing people up for the weekend and weddings and they’re definitely buying cases of wine. and a lot of customers come from Bloomville, Stamford, Harpursville, Kortright, Bovina and Andes.”
Support for Cellar Door, Boissy said, has been robust.
“There’s a real sense of community,” he said. “People who come in are overwhelmingly supportive and ecstatic, saying, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ this is the most beautiful shop’ and, ‘I’ve always hoped this would become something.’ Everyone’s so excited to have a new business in town, so there’s a real sense of optimism.
“I think we’re filling a void,” Boissy continued. “Historically, Hobart had wine and liquor stores; back to the ‘50s and ‘40s, there was always a liquor or wine store, but it’s been years.”
Cellar Door Wines & Spirits offers wine tastings on Fridays, Boissy said, with “support from producers that provide education.”
Boissy said he plans to “continue to invest into the inventory … and engage with the community.” He said adding local deliveries is “something we’d like to do” and said Cellar Door ships nationally, through cellardoorwinesny.com.
For more information, follow @cellardoorwinesny on Instagram.
Cellar Door Wines & Spirits is open from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and noon to 7, Thursday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.