Walton native Caroline Glass is turning years of multi-level marketing experience into retail savvy.
Glass, 28, launched Sweet Caroline’s Co., a boutique and beauty bar at 5 Elm St. in Oneonta, in mid-June. Glass, a licensed cosmetologist, said Sweet Caroline’s Co. offers beauty services and clothing, accessories and jewelry, with some locally made goods.
Glass said circumstance shaped her business prowess.
“I actually started my business in 2017 with a makeup line called SeneGence International, and it’s a multi-level marketing (company),” she said. “When I signed up for that, it literally changed my life. That was the fourth MLM I’d tried, and I was definitely in the skeptic bucket … but I got pregnant when I was still in high school and that changed the course of my life. I had to sacrifice so much and didn’t get to go to college … so I was looking for a way to utilize my creativity and still make money from home. As a stay-at-home-mom, it can be a struggle where you lose yourself … and it was a really lonely place, which led to trying the different MLMs.”
Trying SeneGence, Glass said, marked “a turning point.”
“It drove me to prove to myself that I could make something of myself, and I started to see that I had the potential to be a businesswoman,” she said. “After working that career for two years, I decided to start my own little boutique, and I just started with earrings.”
Customers, Glass said, were soon hooked.
“I was using them as giveaways for my makeup customers and they loved these earrings so much that I had an ‘A-ha!’ moment,” she said. “I went down a rabbit hole on what I’d have to do to buy earrings wholesale, and that’s when I … registered with New York state and got my resaler’s permit.
“It was just earrings for a couple months … but they really took off, and that led me to doing market research on boutiques and what was trending and how to get clothes,” Glass continued. “I set up clothing racks in the basement and a couple things of inventory and we did live shows and sold out of everything in two days. It was the craziest thing.”
Rapid growth, Glass said, prompted a move to Bainbridge in 2020, followed by her search for a brick-and-mortar site. Finding the Elm Street location, she said, brought “everything full circle.” Glass said she signed the lease in November, then spent eight months renovating.
“I really wanted to expand and had an idea to look for a little storefront space,” she said. “I wanted to have stuff all in the same location and manage it better. I’d been planning to go to FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) and, in that space of wanting to find what to do with my life, I had a mindset shift that made me see the value in my talents and know I didn’t need to go to college to be successful and that I could build something (using) all the tools I’ve learned throughout the years.
“I just had this vision of somewhere I could have beauty services, like lash extensions, facials and personal tanning, and my beauty bar where I can do wedding makeup, and have clothing all in one place,” Glass continued. “I felt like Oneonta was the perfect spot to have a niche spot like mine … and I love Oneonta; it’s so fun and such a creative little city. I remember being in school and wanting there to be cute little boutique stores and thinking to myself, ‘Why is there nothing like that here?’, so I just made it happen.”
Glass said clients are embracing her approach.
“My online market is all returning customers … so, online, I would say the beauty products steal the show,” she said. “In the boutique … I get new arrivals almost every week, but my basic items — tops, jeans, essential items you’d have in your closet — and handbags and jewelry are a huge hit. and my customers love the earrings; that’s still a big part of what I do. It’s always evolving to try new little gift items to incorporate a lot of local people making stuff, as well. My customers love all the stuff. I’ve had really positive feedback.”
Demographics, Glass said, reflect that mix.
“The majority of my customers are still online,” she said. “I’m still figuring out my demographic in person, but online … it’s all over the U.S. I have probably over 1,000 customer all over the U.S. and I’m shipping all over and to Canada. The majority of my clientele are middle-aged women ... but coming into the storefront, I really want to gain some versatility. It’s a college town with a younger vibe, so I did try to include a younger feel to my shop and have had a lot of younger girls come in.”
Glass, said she has “a whole gigantic plan,” and said she hopes for continued growth.
“I am planning, within the next five years, to be able to expand to a place where I can have a warehouse filled with inventory and employees and a whole shipping team managing that side of the business,” she said.
“I picture expanding to the point where my storefront will become more of a showroom for items I have in stock at the warehouse. That’ll be a much better way for me to manage online orders … and hopefully bring some jobs to the community.”
Sweet Caroline’s Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 11 to 7 Saturday.
For more information, find “Sweet Caroline’s Co.” on Facebook or visit sweetcarolinesco.com.
