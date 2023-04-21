Animal care considerations led Worcester resident Jacob Rutland to hatch a business.
Rutland, 26, launched Freedom Fare Pastures, under the auspices of his family farm and glamping venture, Little Farm in the Dell, in 2021. The company, he said, offers ethically raised, pastured poultry.
“I’m not a farm kid by nature,” Rutland said. “I was raised in the suburbs (of Niskayuna), so farm life was brand new to me 10 years ago, and I had a hard time finding a job in this area. I … looked for odd jobs, then found one as a night milker on a dairy farm. For six months, I milked 156 cows a night and I just fell in love with farm life and everything about it. From there, we thought about getting cows ourselves, then we found Tentrr and came up with Little Farm in the Dell.
“A major turning point for me was reading about Fair Life Farms in 2016, and how awfully treated those animals were,” he continued. “I started thinking, ‘there’s got to be a better way to produce local, great-quality food, but also caring for the animals that you get food from.’ You can treat them with compassion and love and mend the two together.”
Rutland said logistics and preference led him to focus on poultry.
“The farm itself, aside from the camping aspect, was a hobby farm — goats, layer chickens, a few cows — and we learned very quickly that cows take an immense amount of infrastructure to maintain,” he said. “It’s very difficult to expand that operation, but with chickens, it’s easier. They’re smaller animals, they’re easier to manage and it’s easier to expand the operation while maintaining the care of these animals. Aside from that, I just love chicken.”
Throughout the process, Rutland said, he prioritized animal care.
“I was trying to find the best way to go about it,” he said. “I didn’t want these animals in a barn. I looked up a pioneer in the pasture world, Joe Salatin, and spent a year and a half researching how to do this properly. Our birds are strictly raised on pasture, and they go in coops that are moved on a daily basis. They have fresh air and grass to graze on and they cover anywhere from 10 acres in different parts of the property.”
Rutland said his concept took flight immediately.
“The original plan was a test run for the season of 50 birds,” he said. “I made a few posts on Facebook and … within two weeks, those 50 birds were pre-ordered. It went from 50 birds to 500. This is just my second season and we’re doing roughly 800 birds. I love every aspect of it, and I love working with the animals.”
A season, Rutland said, is “from roughly April until November.”
Rutland said processing, too, happens onsite.
“We fall under what’s called the Thousand Bird Starter Grower Exemption,” he said. “New York State has a stipulation that, if you raise under 1,000 birds in a calendar year, you’re able to process those birds yourself. We buy the chicks from a local wholesale hatchery in Schoharie, we raise them, process them and break them down to breasts, thighs, all that good stuff and then package them from here.”
Rutland said he offers delivery within 110 miles, though customers are welcome to pick up at the farm and “do a quick farm tour.”
Rutland said Freedom Fare Pastures is filling a gap, and customers are appreciative.
“They love it,” he said. “There’s nothing like it in the immediate area. It’s not a heavily addressed thing and not a lot of people do it. The only local meat you get is beef cattle, so it’s definitely filling a void … and we’re still branching out and getting our name out there, but everyone we’ve talked to and are selling to love it. They will go so far as to say they’ll never buy supermarket chicken again.
“I get a lot of locals just in Worcester and Schenevus,” Rutland continued, “but I have people out in Oneonta and Albany, and I work with a farm share out in Syracuse, supplying them with at least 100 birds a year. So, we’re spreading out and, for our second year, we’re doing great.”
Rutland said his approach is distinct in the industry.
“People always ask, ‘how are you able to process them and eat them?’,” he said. “We are a steward to these animals. We’re going to eat meat and people need to eat meat; you can be a vegetarian, but the majority of people will eat meat and we need to realize there’s a correct way to go about it and a correct way to treat these animals on a daily basis and take care of them during their life, however long that may be. That’s what really drives me. I want to be a steward to these animals while creating delicious food.
“There’s a lack in the commercial farming world for that balance,” Rutland continued. “Everyone has gone to profit. That’s not how I want to go about it; I want to put a dent in the market and push this fair way of treating animals. Something I say is, our customers don’t come first, our animals do.”
Rutland said Freedom Fare Pastures will add turkeys, available for pre-order in fall.
For more information, visit littlefarminthedell.com, call Rutland at 518-703-4722 or find “Freedom Fare Pastures” on Facebook.
