Local Business:

Unadilla native Cody Renwick has dug out a niche for himself.
The 29-year-old launched Renwick Excavating in April 2018, after working in bridge construction.
Renwick said, though he’s always favored large machinery, the business started small.
“I was running equipment where I used to work, and I kind of just bought a little excavator on the side,” he said. “I did little side projects and projects on the weekend because I enjoyed it. From there, it became doing this every night after work and then every weekend and I said, ‘You know what? Instead of traveling three hours to work every day, why not stay around here?’”
Renwick said his services include “pretty much anything that requires digging in the ground.”
“I do driveways, ponds and foundations,” he said. “I do the whole foundation, as far as excavating and concrete, because that’s what I went to college for — flatwork, (such as) floors and sidewalks.”
Renwick said his customer base is typically diverse and far-reaching, though he’s seen an uptick in jobs as a result of the pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“I’ve done work down as far as Owego and Schenevus if you head east, but it’s so busy around here that I don’t really have to travel outside of 15 miles,” he said. “I don’t really have a specific client; it’s kind of just everybody and anybody. Especially with this pandemic going on, I think everybody’s dreaming up projects.”
Renwick said, having carved out a reputation for solid work, he’s busy as long as conditions remain temperate.
“The calls roll in around February and, as soon as the weather is good, it’s just crazy until snow flies,” he said. “I don’t advertise; most of the work is through word-of-mouth. If I go to meet up with somebody, they’ve heard from somebody else that I did a good job and they referred me, so that’s always nice to hear.”
Though the colder months are reserved for machine maintenance, Renwick said, he does accept emergency septic jobs through winter.
Renwick, who works singly, said he’s committed to upholding what he’s built.
“I think (the future) is just staying the way I am, not getting any bigger,” he said. “If I were to have somebody run a piece of equipment for me and it’s not the way I would do it, then that’s not what the customer is paying for and I don’t want to get to that stage. People that call want me to do the work, not somebody else.”
And while meticulous about his efforts, Renwick said, he still digs what he does.
“I do it because I can sit in there all day and do whatever I’m doing,” he said, “and not really think of it as a job.”
For more information, contact Renwick at 435-5550 or codyrenwick@yahoo.com or find “Renwick Excavating” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.