Local craftswoman to launch Milford shop in May

Monica Coville’s painting pastime has grown into her professional passion.
The 52-year-old Milford resident will launch The Rehabulous Paint Brush and Country Decor in a revamped 1930s gas station at 3698 state Highway 29 in Milford in early May. The shop, she said, will showcase her "upcycled" painted furniture pieces, along with artisanal wares from local crafters.
Coville, a surgical technologist, said her second career began with a Pinterest project left undone.
“I had asked my husband to build me something off of Pinterest and he grumbled about having other things to do,” she said. “So, I went and bought $479 dollars’ worth of power tools and said, ‘Fine, I’ll build it myself.’ Because I’m a surgical technologist in the operating room, I already had a sense of putting things together and how to handle power tools.
“I started out making boxes and signs,” she said, “and somebody said, ‘Wow, you’re really good at that, you should think about making a site and selling your stuff.’ I was doing this in my house and it looked like a used furniture store, so it evolved into this cool little business … and me looking for a storefront.”
The initial iteration of the business, she said, was called Monica’s Woodcrafts.
As she took on bigger projects, shifting away from construction and toward painting, Coville said, she contracted jobs for whole kitchens, bathrooms and bedroom sets, discovering Fusion Mineral Paint along the way.
“It’s self-leveling paint, and I use these really expensive paint brushes, so there are no brush strokes,” she said. She said she plans to sell Fusion paint at the store.
The Rehabulous Paint Brush, Coville said, will offer finished furniture pieces as well as off-site painting and interior design services. For the latter, Coville said, she plans to remain within a roughly two-hour distance.
“I have a little knack for the flow of a room and how that should work,” she said. “I want to make your home feel more fluid, cozy and relaxed. I want to give people advice and … turn somebody’s house into a place they love and want to be.”
Coville said her painting and design services suit a mix of clients.
“There isn’t really any one demographic,” she said. “I have a job I’m doing for an older man … and I just (worked with) a young lady with a new baby. Painting is significantly cheaper than replacing, but it’s still pricey, so (a client) is someone who owns their own home and is willing to invest in it.”
Introducing others’ work through the shop, Coville said, is something about which she is “super excited.”
“I started thinking, ‘I can’t just fill a store with painted furniture,’ so I asked other vendors if they’d be interested in becoming part of the process,” Coville said. “I have seven or eight vendors — a lamp maker, someone who makes handmade knives, stained glass, upcycled vintage fabrics, grocery bags, quilts, a photographer and a lady who does candles and soaps.
“It’s not going to be stocked with stuff from China,” she said. “It will be all handmade stuff and locally made crafts. Farmhouse decor and the country look are very in right now, so people are excited … and the community response has been excellent. It’s going to be a store where there’s something for everyone.”
Coville said she and vending artisans will offer crafting classes, open to individuals and groups.
As The Rehabulous Paint Brush establishes itself, Coville said, she plans to focus exclusively on the business.
“I’m hoping that eventually I can leave health care,” she said. “It’s been very good to me, but I’m not getting any younger and this (work) is physical, but it’s relaxing. My long-term goal is to do this and maybe hire on somebody to help me.”
The Rehabulous Paint Brush and Country Decor, Coville said, will open May 8, with hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A store website, she said, is forthcoming and more information can be found on the “Monica’s Wood Crafts” or “Rehabulous Paint Brush” Facebook pages. Coville can also be reached at 607-435-5866.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.