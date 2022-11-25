Sidney Federal Credit Union (sfcu) has chosen a location for its flagship branch in the Syracuse market.
According to a media release, the location selected is 8062 Brewerton Road, in front of the Cicero Walmart Supercenter and across US-11 from the Cicero Target.
“We established our new branch model and identity with our Amsterdam location,” said sfcu CEO Jim Reynolds. “We now have an opportunity in the Syracuse market that will allow us to share our principles of banking easier with a much larger population. We are excited to get to work on the branch and look forward to serving our current and future members in Onondaga county.”
According to the release, t he new branch will feature the “concierge-style” concept that sfcu established in its Amsterdam location, with personal teller pods and video-enabled iTMs that allow members to connect virtually with a sfcu representative while conducting transactions. The credit union intends to tie a financial wellness center to the branch to help serve members in need of financial education and assistance, the release said.
Membership in sfcu currently stands at more than 64,000. Assets total more than $775 million, the release said.
Price Chopper supports Red Cross
Price Chopper/Market 32 has concluded its month-long initiative to help the American Red Cross, raising $67,796.24 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program, according to a media release from the grocery store chain.
During September, the supermarket chain asked customers to round up their checkout totals to the nearest dollar each time they shopped. Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $10,000 to the effort, the release said.
“The American Red Cross prevents and alleviated human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and generosity for donors,” the release said. “From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year and 95% of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.”
“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. We don’t know who will need our help today, or where we will need to go tomorrow. Price Chopper/Market 32 support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing where it’s needed most. We are so grateful for their friendship and the support of their customers” said Kevin Coffey, regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region.
“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”
Excellus supports food pantries
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has announced it will donate $4,500 to nine food banks in the organization’s Utica region service area.
The Cooperstown Food Pantry is among the recipients, receiving a $500 donation.
“There continues to be a great need for programs that combat food insecurity,” said Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Utica regional president. “We are pleased to provide funding to these organizations who work tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals in the communities we serve.”
“Social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, negatively affect quality of life and health outcomes,” Van de Wal said. “Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is proud to partner with community-based organizations who address these important issues in order to help reduce health disparities within the communities we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.