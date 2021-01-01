Local photographer has big plans for the future

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.