Love of beer spawns business in Bainbridge

Coventry residents Mike and Wendy Andres tapped their love of home-brewed beer to start something new.
The couple launched Forged Brewing Co. at 1732 state Highway 41 in Bainbridge earlier this year.
“This started in September 2019, but with the country shutting down in 2020, we held off and waited until we had everything the way we wanted, and then opened our doors on March 27,” Mike Andres, 44, said. “It took years of planning, and in 2019 we got the license to get the ball rolling, so it was a slow start, but it’s been a success ever since.”
Andres, who previously drove trucks professionally, said his passion has long been brewing.
“Back in 2014, I went to a craft beer tasting at a bachelor party and I realized, there’s much better beer out there, and then couldn’t get myself to buy cheap beer anymore,” he said. “Toward the end of that year, my wife bought me a homebrew kit as a way to lessen the expense of buying from the store all the time, and everyone loved it. I started going to different breweries and we said, ‘This is something we really want to do, let’s take the steps to do this.’”
Andres said the brewery and tap room at Forged Brewing Co. showcase locally sourced blends and New York state ciders.
“We are a New York state farm brewery and every beer on tap is mine, with the exception of ciders from Awestruck and 1911,” he said. “It’s been very well received and we’re happy to be part of this craft beer community. And we’re happy to go back to as local as possible; I just did a blueberry pilsner for a blueberry fest, and that was all made from stuff five miles away.”
While mindful of his sourcing, Andres said, Forged Brewing Co. nevertheless has “a wide variety.”
“I don’t want to just have this or that,” he said. “So, we’ve got my American ale, called Kickback, which is a wonderful, straight-across-the-board ale; we have some pilsners on tap; some dark ales and some red; I usually have a stout all the time; and we just had a mango and ghost pepper beer called Man Go to Hell and people love it. It’s everything from light to dark.
“We’ve had so many people love every style, it’s hard to pinpoint which one sells better,” Andres continued. “People have equally drained our tanks, but our Kickback and our IPA and anything new and off the wall goes the best.”
Andres said such selection has yielded a similarly varied clientele.
“It’s great beer for great people of all generations — anyone from drinking age up through retirement,” he said. “On any given day, I can look out and see a variety of different age groups and different styles of people. We’ve had people just drive by and turn around that had no idea we were here, and other people make the trip … (from) the Vestal area, Pennsylvania or an hour away. I’m absolutely thrilled that happens, but mostly it’s (people from) a 25- to 30-mile radius.”
Customers, Andres said, especially love Forged’s laid-back feel.
“We strive for a backyard barbecue appeal, with the idea that friends and neighbors and families can come, sit down for a couple hours and lose the day,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to portray and push. We’ve heard people say, ‘this feels like a family barbecue’ and it’s exciting to hear other people describe it as how we try to portray it. It’s just comfortable — we’re country-rustic with a modern appeal.”
Andres said he hopes to keep that atmosphere going year-round, with the addition of an enclosed patio area expected by late fall.
“We are a small footprint right now and we have a yard and area for people to sit, but we have two spaces to try to expand and enclosed areas to triple our square footage inside,” he said. “Eventually, we’d like to build a larger facility for the brewery directly behind it and incorporate long-term food and still have food trucks coming in, because I love food trucks. We want to create as much as we can for the customer to enjoy their experience here.”
Forged, Andres said, has hosted the Smoke Out Family BBQ and other food trucks throughout the season and, on Aug. 21, will host a bike show. Forged, he said, will also participate in the Peace, Love & Beer Fest, Aug. 27 and 28, the first date of which will feature Smoke Out Family BBQ.
Forged Brewing Co. is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and noon to 10 on Saturday.
For more information, find “Forged Brewing Co” on Facebook, follow @forgedbrewingco on Instagram or visit forgedbrewing.com.
