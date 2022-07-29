Afton native Mel Mueller has started a new chapter.
Mueller, 47, launched The Old Tome Bookstore & More at 181 Main St. in Afton in December 2021.
An ill-fated collection of books inspired the shop, Mueller said.
“Some people had a large collection and didn’t want them and couldn’t get rid of them,” she said. “It was probably about 30,000 books and people were going to burn them and I said, ‘No, we’re not going to have that, let me take them,’ so I bought them and another friend of mine introduced me to the retail spot. It just kind of all snowballed perfectly. When I got the retail space, I needed more variation than what was originally purchased, so I bought out a school, a college and a whole bookstore. I have about 67,000 books, so we have inventory for many years to come.”
Though the shop started with one collection, Mueller said, she’s long been a bibliophile.
“I’ve always loved books, secretly, in the background,” she said. “I’m a welder and a fabricator and I’ve always worked with my hands — whether doing farm labor or welding or what — but I have a huge library of my own and, when this fell into my lap, I couldn’t say no.
“People know I’ve always been a bookworm and loved research,” Mueller continued, noting that she has degrees in law enforcement leadership, accounting, travel, natural healing, herbal remedies and forensic science. “I’ve always had my nose in a book … but I never dreamed of owning a bookstore; I was raised a worker. Fate just threw this in my lap … and I love it.”
Inventory, Mueller said, is diverse.
“It’s everything from brand-new from publishers to antique, rare and collectible,” she said. “One of my sales pitches is, ‘welcome to my treasure hunt,’ because I don’t know what I have until I open the boxes. It’s children’s books, textbooks — we have every category of the Dewey Decimal System, though not many people know the Dewey Decimal System. We have a reading program for (kids in) grades six through 12 and an unplugged program where anybody can earn free books. We have local artists bringing in things for sale … (such as) jewelry, bags, we have candles coming in, farm-fresh eggs, local honey — it’s a lot.”
Mueller said patrons, too, represent a mix.
“I still have people coming in going, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t know you were here,’ but the biggest response I’ve gotten is people ooh-ing and ah-ing and (saying), ‘I’m so happy there’s a bookstore in Afton’ and saying this is absolutely what we needed,” she said. “Obviously the sixth- through 12th-graders love the secret reader program, where they can get 12 dollars’ worth of books free a month; they’re loving that and a lot of people are loving the fact that I have older books, not just Barnes & Noble, what’s new and popular. They love being able to come and find the older books from the 1800s and looking for the weird, unique and strange that you don’t typically see on bookstore shelves. and I do get the best-sellers in. (Patrons) like that there’s a variation of items and not just books; people are coming in doing birthday and graduation shopping because they can get a whole variety of things for gift-giving.
“That’s the amazing part about books: they include everyone,” Mueller continued. “So, we have kids, teenagers, elderly and we have people who are traveling. It has, in such a short time, seen people from other countries and states ordering, so it’s everyone.”
Streamlining the store’s online presence is next, Mueller said, with the potential for expansion.
“The books in the bookstore currently are not online,” she said. “That’s a big undertaking, but I will be doing that in the future. What we do have online is two websites that allow us to compete with the big boys and people can support indie bookstores instead of making CEOs rich.” Bookshop.org/shop/oldtome is “all-new books and a huge plethora of books,” she said, while librofm/theoldtome offers “all audio books for people who love their audio books.
“Within the next five or 10 years, we may have to move to a larger location,” Mueller continued, “but that is not anything we’re looking at right now. We’re happy with the space. It’s nice and cozy; it’s homey and people feel like they’re in a living room when they stop and visit … and we absolutely want to keep that atmosphere of it.”
Mueller said she plans to introduce Dragon Sense, a line of candles and bath salts, in the bookstore as well as online, “within the next six months, hopefully before Christmas.”
Through Labor Day, The Old Tome is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 to 6 Thursday; 9 to 7 Friday; 9 to 6, Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, find “The Old Tome Bookstore & More” on Facebook or call 607-242-8180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.