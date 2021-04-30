Makeup artist to open Oneonta shop

Oneonta native Annie Sherrill’s career is getting a makeover.
The 28-year-old esthetician and makeup artist will open Studio 1745, offering spa and special occasion makeup services, in Suite L of Oneonta’s SOL (Sweetness of Life) Center at 50 Dietz St. early this month.
Launching the space, Sherrill said, marks a dream realized.
“I’ve been a licensed esthetician for about four years,” Sherrill said. “I got licensed in Virginia, then moved back home to be closer to family and, when I moved back, I didn’t know how I would put my license to use. I always did makeup, especially down in Virginia, to make a little extra money, so I started doing bridal makeup. I was just doing friends and family, to stay up to date, and I’ve been taking online classes — they offer a lot of stuff for licensed estheticians to just continue their education and stay current on all the new skincare — but I always wanted to open my own little spot.
“I kept putting it off, but finally decided, I’m just going to do it,” she continued. “I found this spot over on Dietz Street and it was just perfect, so I could see it coming together.”
On makeupbyanniesherrill.com, Sherrill adds, “Growing up, I wanted nothing more than to become an artist. Now, I have made my dreams a reality while making others feel amazing about themselves. I turned my passion for art and skincare into a trade that truly makes me and my clients happy.”
Sherrill said services at Studio 1745 will reflect the breadth of her knowledge.
“It’ll be skincare — facials, waxing, microderms and chemical peels — and bridal and special occasion makeup,” she said. “I usually go to the location for weddings, but for trials and little (sessions), I’ll have them come to my studio.”
Sherrill said her clientele is diverse.
“My demographic is somebody who just needs help with their skin and wants to see results; it doesn’t matter who they are or what age they are,” she said. “I get a lot of older ladies that say, ‘Can you help me with my wrinkles?,’ so sometimes it’s more mature women, or younger women or men. It’s just really anybody.”
Responses to news of her studio-spa space, Sherrill said, have her excited.
“It seems like everybody is pretty excited for me and I’ve gotten a lot of support from everybody, which is very encouraging,” she said. “I’m hoping that will help with the business and get people in my studio to work on them.
“I want to do this as long as I possibly can,” Sherrill continued. “It’s something I’m super-passionate about and something I love to do, so I’m really excited and happy I get to start doing it.”
For more information or to book a session, find “Makeup by Annie” on Facebook, visit makeupbyanniesherrill.com, follow @studio_1745 on Instagram or call 607-434-0408.
