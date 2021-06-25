Meadery brings a buzz to Burlington Flats

Burlington Flats resident Tom Cormier is abuzz about his latest business venture.
Cormier, 54, launched HoneyPot Farms, a meadery at 5789 state Highway 51 in Burlington Flats, in August 2020.
Cormier, an IT expert with Bassett Medical Center and former owner of the Oneonta Theatre, said he began mixing mead in 2017.
“The theater shut down in 2017 and then I began working on this,” he said. “When I was running the theater, I always thought, ‘Boy, I wish I was selling my own beer or wine or anything’ and then, when it shut down, I’d already begun experimenting and was involved with bees and my girlfriend (Arielle Berberick) really liked mead.
“One of the problems was, everything had sulfites and I’m allergic to sulfites and so is she,” Cormier continued. “So, I started making my own without sulfites and it grew from a hobby to, ‘Hey, this is really good and healthy and maybe other people will like it, too.’”
Mead, Cormier said, is “not beer and not wine.”
“It uses the base fermentable of honey, then you can add fruits, herbs, you name it, to flavor it, but the base fermentable is actually honey,” he said. “You can do beer styles or wine styles, but it’s still not a beer, because there are no grains involved, so it’s gluten free. I do some beer styles, so people who have problems with gluten like my beer styles. It’s hard to describe, but it’s pretty light and a lot of people think it’s going to be sweet, but ours is not; honey naturally has a sweet flavor to it, but we ferment our stuff down to pretty dry.”
HoneyPot Farms, Cormier said, serves a variety of mead and light fare from its small taproom, with an outdoor eating and drinking area open through summer and fall. Cormier said he plans to remain open through Thanksgiving, with hopes of eventually staying open year-round.
“We’ve got our main products and a lot of our stuff is only done once a year, but generally, we’ll have nine to 12 different meads available,” he said. “As we grow and increase our production size, I hope to add to that. Our ‘Meant to Bee’ is our flagship mead — it’s a champagne-style hops mead — and another one that’s very popular is our ‘Currantly Buzzed,’ a black currant mead that’s like a deep red wine.”
Cormier said, amid the upstate brewery boom, mead is buzzworthy.
“I was probably one of the first farm meaderies and one of the early people to apply for a farm meadery license,” he said, noting that process took two years. “We’re certainly pretty unique. There are meaderies in New York state, but they’re not as prevalent as wineries or breweries.
“We do things very uniquely here,” Cormier continued. “Everything is all natural — we can’t call it organic because you can’t call honey organic unless you own 36 square miles, because a bee can fly three miles in any direction, so it’s very difficult to control — but the bees are pretty smart, and they know the good stuff from bad.”
Cormier said, since reopening in April, the response from customers has been hearty.
“A lot of local people have come out and a bunch have come back,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of advertising, but something interesting about Burlington Flats is that it’s probably one of the only small towns in New York that has a winery, a brewery and a meadery, so it’s like our own little tasting trail.” Hidden Burrow Brewery and Rustic Ridge Winery, he said, are nearby.
“It’s a really big mix,” Cormier continued. “We get families coming in and we try and keep some things around, like better-than-average sodas and snacks — Adirondack cheese, some high-end chocolates that pair well with mead — that kids like. I’d say it’s (people) 21 through early 80s. I have people coming from Schenectady, Binghamton, Syracuse, Cooperstown and Laurens … and generally, three or four times a week, we get people stopping in and saying, ‘What’s a meadery?’”
Cormier said he hopes to remain in a “slow-growth pattern,” steadily expanding space and offerings.
“This is a passion project and I want to make sure it stays that way,” he said. “Our next stage is possibly a little addition this winter; we’re hoping to do an addition for a larger production area and to add two bathrooms, but we’ll see how summer goes.”
Cormier said he also has “some music events and food trucks planned for later this summer.”
HoneyPot Farms is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 Sunday.
For more information or a schedule of events, find “HoneyPot Farms” on Facebook or visit meaderyeatery.com.
