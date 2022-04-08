Mulligan's in Bainbridge offers chance to try something new

Sidney residents and husband-and-wife restaurateurs Erika and Jake Backus are starting something new.
Together with their three daughters, the couple launched Mulligan’s Bar & Grill at 2583 state Route 7 in Bainbridge in mid-March.
Erika Backus, 36, said, though long familiar with the food service industry, restaurant ownership came suddenly.
“Jake dropped it on me one day, and we’d always talked about owning our own restaurant and just dreamed about it, but then the opportunity presented itself,” she said. “Jake was just done with the corporate world; he loved his job, but had had enough and we literally, overnight, acquired a restaurant. It has been a lot of really, really hard work with the girls and everything else, but it just happened and was the right place and right time.
“We are literally doing all of it,” Backus continued. “We have both worked in the restaurant industry for over 20 years each, so we have more than 40 years between the two of us, so it just felt natural. And it’s hard for us to stay away, so some nights I’m doing dishes, or I’m bartending, or waiting tables or I’m cooking, and it’s the same with Jake.”
Such a shift, Backus said, was momentous.
“We’d always talked about having our own place, and for the longest time Jake wanted to call it ‘Double Bogeys,’” she said. “It’s two over par, in golf slang, and he’d say it was because it takes him twice as long to get where he wants to go. But I didn’t like the sound of it, so I was like, ‘What about Mulligan’s?’ It’s a second chance, or a do-over. It’s about another shot, another chance and just trying to make a new life for ourselves.”
Backus, a high school special education teacher with DCMO-BOCES, said they purchased the property in October. Since then, she said, they’ve been readying the space and their bistro-style menu.
“It’s basically American cuisine, but like a bistro,” she said. “It’s flatbreads and burgers, but we also have steaks and things like that. We’re doing different specials every day and we do a soup of the day, but our biggest item so far has been the Tuscan chicken (entree) and the flatbreads.”
Backus, who said Mulligan’s employs 20 people, and said customers are embracing the new eatery.
“Oh, my god, the community has been beyond amazing,” she said. “And we’ve got such a variety; we have a lot of families come in here with quite a few kids and we added a nice popcorn machine and a kid’s menu, which was never here before, and that’s been a big thing … but we also get the regular old crew that used to come in.
“We don’t want to focus on being a bar,” Backus continued. “We really want to focus on the family-friendly environment, and we try to accommodate all things. We’ve had huge interest in renting our back room (for) first communions, bridal showers, teacher (functions) and all kinds of things, then we have a nice outdoor space and we got a permit to serve outdoors, so that will be really nice.”
Expanding offerings, Backus said, is part of a larger plan to bolster the community.
“We’re going to do a lot of activities, like cornhole and horseshoes and other outdoor games — just things to have people be entertained and have something to do,” she said. “We hope to expand our menu as we go and see what works and what doesn’t. We hope to bring in some live music and hope to bring in other small businesses for paint ‘n’ sips or craft nights or food pairings with other local places (such) as Awestruck Ciders. Anything we can do to bring more to the community, we just want to be a milestone and have people know our name not just because of the food, but because of what we bring to the community.”
Mulligan’s Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; 11 to 7, Sunday; and closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, find “Mulligan’s Bar & Grill” on Facebook or follow @mulligansbarandgrill on Instagram.
