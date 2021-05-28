N.C. native seeks to bring southern flavors north

Alvin Shepherd is hoping to smoke his latest venture.
The 32-year-old North Carolina native traded the bar exam for barbecue, moving to the town of Hartwick, where he plans to launch Big Al’s BBQ, a takeout eatery at 4370 State Highway 28, Milford, just south of Hartwick Seminary, during the Fourth of July weekend.
“I started law school, then developed this restaurant and business in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2017,” he said. “It was a takeout spot, just something to pay the bills, but my girlfriend brought me up here; she lives in Milford. I came to visit her a few times and she is the person that put me on to the venue — it’s the old ice-cream place, Pop’s — and I thought it was a great location and a good place to have a barbecue place.
“This is my first (business) on my own, away from North Carolina and I dropped school to come do this,” Shepherd continued. “COVID helped; I had six credit hours left to become a lawyer and my last semester was supposed to take place in Europe, but COVID pushed me to stay and then I said, ‘I can get a law degree anytime, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ and there are not that many places up here for the community.”
Though new to the area, Shepherd said, he’s been sharpening his culinary skills for decades.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 13; when you’re from the South, it’s something about your family and something we do,” he said. “When you turn 13, you have to cook a whole hog, it’s a rite of passage, and that’s when I did my first pig.”
Shepherd said he’s hoping to fill a niche, while expanding upstaters’ expectations of barbecue.
“Up here and up north, all the barbecue is the same,” he said. “As you go to the South, and in North Carolina itself, there are three different kinds — Piedmont, eastern and mountain — and none of the three taste the same.
“I’m east Carolina, because that’s where my family is from, in the middle of nowhere,” Shepherd continued. “What makes the distinction is vinegar — it’s all heavily vinegar-based, and not the sauce itself, but the actual meats. I can tell you my food is different, but when you taste it, you’ll be like, ‘Wow.’ It’s hard to fathom unless you’ve had it and, for the most part, I can find nothing similar up here. It comes from a deep South, soul food place; most of my recipes, I learned how to make from my grandmother and trial and error.”
Shepherd said Big Al’s will operate year-round, serving takeout lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., every day except Sunday, to what he hopes will be a blended clientele.
“My plan is, with where the Dreams Park is at, I’ll be the closest barbecue restaurant (for tourists),” he said. “All these other restaurants close as soon as the baseball (families) leave, but that’s not my goal. The community is excited … and I plan to make roots here, so Big Al’s in Milford is here to stay.
“We’re going to have a loyalty program that’s got distinctions from tourists for our regulars,” Shepherd continued. “Our regulars and people who are part of the loyalty program can sign up on the website, with a zip code in the area.”
Shepherd said the food, too, will highlight locality.
“That’s my kicker, my selling point: every week, you’ll know exactly where the cows I had that week came from and which farm I got my produce from, and that’s just for accountability,” he said. “I think restaurants have lost focus on that and are just in the business of making money … and that’s a deal breaker for me; I want to know the cow I ate today was grass-fed and antibiotic-free. Source accountability needs to be the biggest thing. We’ll have everything from beef brisket — which is not a North Carolina thing, but more of a Texas thing, I’m just good at making brisket — pulled pork, ribs, fried chicken … smoked barbecue wings — which are amazing — and my sides are soul food sides: collard greens, mac ‘n’ cheese, dirty rice, candied yams, and all that’s local.”
Once established, Shepherd said, he hopes to deepen his connections to the community.
“I will do a lot of events at the restaurant,” he said. “I’ll have ladies’ nights and stuff like that, and I plan to have my liquor license. It will be a good place to go and chill after work in the picnic area; you can sit out on a big old field on a lake and just enjoy your food. The property is just lovely.
“I just want people to be able to experience the gift I have,” Shepherd continued. “I don’t make bad food. That sounds smug, but it’s the truth. I listen well, I’m good at listening to ingredients, I know what I’m doing and I like doing it.”
Shepherd said, as pandemic-related restrictions ease, he may introduce indoor seating. He also plans to sell food during Milford’s town sale, June 5.
For more information, visit bigalsbbq7.com or find “Big Al’s BBQ of New York” on Facebook.
