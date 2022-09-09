Natty Bumppo’s in Cooperstown just celebrated its one-year anniversary, but owner Ian Porto spent decades in the industry before striking out.
The Cooperstown resident launched Natty Bumppo’s at 8 Hoffman Lane in Cooperstown on Aug. 25, 2021. Previously, Porto said, he and his wife owned Tin Bin Alley on Main Street in the village.
“I worked all through college waiting tables and so on, so I guess I enjoy the industry,” Porto said. “I had not (owned a restaurant), but I’ve worked in a lot of them, corporate and private. I like the pace, I like working with the public and people and it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Porto said Natty Bumppo’s specializes in Latin-American fusion, but offers “a mixture of it all.”
“My chefs are great at coming up with different specials on the weekend and, when we started, we were Latin fusion, but we’re getting away from that a little bit,” he said. “The menu is opening up and we’re trying new things now that we’re in our second year. We’re trying to break the mold as we move forward. I don’t want to pigeonhole it — we’re tacos and burritos, but we’ve got burgers and steaks on the weekend.
“We’re not Mexican,” Porto continued. “We’re trying to be unique. It’s definitely fresh and we work with a lot of local farmers; right now, we’ve got street corn coming out of local farms and everything is made fresh to order.”
Customer favorites, he said, include empanadas, margaritas, the blackened chicken burrito, pineapple-mango shrimp tacos and cannoli nachos. Natty Bumppo’s serves lunch and dinner.
Porto said customers, too, represent a mix.
“It’s really a little bit of everything,” he said. “We’ve definitely got the families coming in with kids and, on weekends, people coming in for date night. and we’ve got a nice-sized bar, so there are people coming in for good conversation. It’s all ages, especially with the way Cooperstown is and people coming in for travel.
“The community response has been great,” Porto continued. “We’ve gotten a lot of good local support and built up some regulars. People are very receptive to the food. Summer was good, but I’m definitely looking forward to getting my locals back. It’s nice when the same crew comes in on a Friday night; it’s like seeing your family.”
As the seasons shift, Porto said, he plans to bring back brunch and other attractions.
“We brought (brunch) in mid-November of last year, and that did well for us,” he said. “We’ll start getting our brunch going again, now that we’re going into fall. It was our first summer, so it’s been a whirlwind. and we’re hoping to do bands again. We (had bands) last fall, every other Saturday, and we’re a unique setting. I’ve got indoor and outdoor seating and, this year, we’re taking off as far as hosting parties and catering events. That’s going really well for us, and we have a bunch booked into the fall.”
The band Mostly Dead, Porto said, will kick off autumn’s musical lineup on Sept. 30.
Porto said he’s hopeful for growth, while remaining committed to keeping Natty Bumppo’s distinct.
“We’re really just growing and learning as the days go on, what works and what doesn’t work, and creating different specials and staying true to being unique,” he said. “It’s early to tell right now, but we’ve got to keep making sure we have the right staff and finding staff — that’s definitely a challenge right now — and making sure we can run things the way they should be run so people are getting the proper service. Each day is definitely different and you’ve got to watch every cent you’re spending, but I guess I like the challenge and we’ll see what the fall brings and what the future holds.”
For more information, or to apply for a position, visit nattybumppos.com, find “Natty Bumppo’s” on Facebook or follow @nattybumppos on Instagram. Weekly fall specials will also be featured on the restaurant’s social media channels.
Natty Bumppo’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 to 9, Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
