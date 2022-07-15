Ron Schlueter found what floats his boat.
The 50-year-old Long Island native and retired U.S. Navy veteran launched Classic Canoes at 7347 state Route 28 in Schuyler Lake in June, offering handcrafted cedar strip canoes, hand-carved nautical ornaments and more.
Schlueter said his craft grew from loss.
“I was in the military for 24 years, but my parents were here, and I was going to hang with them when I retired,” he said. “My mother got pancreatic cancer in 2014, and I retired in 2015, so I got to spend some months with her and after that, me and my stepdad built our first canoe. It was like a healing, floating memorial.
“When I was done with the boat, I had to build a paddle,” Schlueter continued. “It spun from there to building hand-carved ornaments and one-of-a-kind things. I had no real interest in starting a business, but every time you take a canoe to the lake, everyone is like, ‘Whoa, I’ve got to have one of those.’ I was going to launch in 2020 — I bought the building in 2019 — but then my father passed away, so I was delayed a whole year. I’ve been in business for a year, but dealing with the estate, and I couldn’t spend too much time, but now I’m fully engaged in the business side of it.”
Schlueter said the work is a labor of love.
“There’s not too many (people making custom canoes),” he said. “There’s a builder in Vermont and a gentleman out in Long Island building them for about $100,000 apiece, so it is unique. You don’t really see too many. We like to go to the Thousand Island region and a museum up in the Adirondacks to see the old-style boats like that. So far, we’ve had a lot of people coming in … and it’s word-of-mouth, (because) it’s very unique, so I’ve had a lot of positive feedback.
“(How long it takes to build) depends on the canoe,” Schlueter continued. “I can make one in three months. I have a couple done, and I also do kayaks. That’s a different format — not cedar, it’s called stitch-and-glue kits — but they come out beautiful and they’re not your plastic Walmart kayak.”
Market conditions, Schlueter said, also factor.
“It’s hard to say (the price of a canoe or how long it takes to complete), especially with what’s going on now, because I get my wood out of Canada and I go to Buffalo to get it,” he said. “With fuel prices, it’s horrendous; one canoe will run me about $1,500 just for the material to make it, and then you have to put in your time, but that’s the joy of doing it. It’s an expensive hobby, but if you can pick up a book and read it, you can build a boat. People ask me, ‘Where did you train?’ but I picked up a book. It’s just time-consuming and a lot of patience.”
Schlueter said he hopes his niche craft generates broad usership.
“I’m retired, so I’m open Friday and Saturday and I’m still trying to figure out the whole cycle up here with the Dreams Park and how to capture some of the tourists that come to the area,” he said. “Cooperstown is known for baseball, but there are so many beautiful lakes around here; people just need to hop out, get off your phone and go paddle. I’m trying to promote that, too.”
“It’s families and especially hobbyists or outdoor people,” Schlueter continued. “So, I’m getting the local area — Cooperstown and the Schuyler Lake area — and we’re going to do some craft shows and get out and interact, so that’s coming this year.”
Schlueter said he plans, too, to offer education.
“I’m building a canoe (in the store space), so people can come down and actually ask questions and see it being built,” he said. “There are displays in the store where I sell hand-carved orcas, turtles and seahorses and have goodies and wine goblets, so there’s a lot of handmade ornaments that are good for Christmastime and very unique. I also have a carving table and I’m trying to get carving classes up and running, so people can come in for a couple hours and go home with a handmade ornament. I would like to maybe offer that two or three nights out of the week. It’s something to do and … if somebody can offer something different, it’s nice. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Though the Classic Canoes building will be open seasonally to start, Schlueter said, he’s in it for the long haul.
“The building I’m in is an old blacksmith shop, so it’s bare bones,” he said. “I have to install heat, so it’s not equipped for wintertime service yet. I’m thinking (I’ll be open through) the end of October, right before it snows.
“This disconnects you from the everyday grind,” Schlueter continued. “I was military, so I went nonstop for 24 years, just grinding. This, you can just really stop. All you’re focusing on is what you’re doing at hand and you’re not worrying about the outside world or the boss or deadlines, so it’s a very nice disconnect and that keeps me going. It’s fun and enjoyable.”
Classic Canoes is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit classiccanoes.com or call 904-803-1335.
