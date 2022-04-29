NBT Bank was on the Forbes World’s Best Banks list released April 13, and is the highest ranked bank based in New York and the highest ranked bank in Connecticut and Vermont, according to a media release from the bank.
NBT is one of 75 banks in the U.S. to be included on the list.
“We’re incredibly honored to have earned this powerful affirmation that NBT truly has the best team in community banking,” NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. said in the release. “As a community bank, our customers are at the core of all we do and their satisfaction is the driver of our success.”
The rating is based on customer satisfaction. Forbes surveyed more than 45,000 customers around the world for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice, according to the release.
Red Shed Brewery announces openings
Red Shed Brewery will re-open two of its staple areas this May: the Cherry Valley Taproom, tentatively scheduled for May 7; and the Cooperstown Taproom’s beer garden, with an opening party May 14.
Red Shed’s Cherry Valley Taproom at 817 Butterbowl Road offers six taps of Red Shed Beer, plus local wines and cider. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic, blanket or camping chair to enjoy views overlooking an old hop farm and pond, gathering around a bonfire, listening to live music or playing cornhole, a media release from the business said.
The brewery’s Cooperstown Taproom at 709 County Highway 33 outside the village, will open its beer garden with a party on Saturday, May 14 from noon to 9 p.m. and will feature the re-release of the brewery's Barn Swallow Vienna Lager. Atomic Rewind, a local band, will play classic rock and modern favorites during the afternoon and rockabilly band The Mopar Cams will take the stage in the evening during the event, the release said.
“We are so excited to welcome guests back to these two Taproom staples,” said Michelle Freehafer, general manager. “As the springtime weather becomes more favorable, our taprooms and outdoor beer gardens are wonderful for visitors and locals to savor the tastes of our brews and food, enjoy live music, and commune with old and new friends, all in a fun environment.”
Community Bank recognized by Newsweek, Forbes
Community Bank was recently awarded as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek. Community Bank is ranked sixth among the most trusted companies in the banking industry category, according to a media release from the bank.
The full list of America's Most Trusted Companies was gathered in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.
The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.
“We’re incredibly proud and honored to rank among the most trusted companies in America,” Community Bank CEO and President Mark Tryniski said in the release. “Trust is our business, and earned over time by doing what is right. This recognition is truly a testament to our team and their relationships with our local communities, our customers, and our investors to serve as a trusted financial institution in everything we do.”
Community Bank was also recognized in Forbes' World’s Best Banks 2022 list. The World's Best Banks were selected based on over 45,000 consumer surveys representing 27 different countries.
Cider mill, garden center reopen
The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard and Mt. Vision Garden Center reopened Friday, April 29.
According to a media release, this year marks the 45th year for the Wilms family at the Mt. Vision Garden Center and its greenhouses off state Route 205 in Mt. Vision. "Spring is the family’s busiest season with customers returning for the variety and quality of flowers and plants that make a house a home," the release said.
“The growing season in Central New York is short so we grow most of our annuals in 4 ½ inch pots giving you a leg up to buying smaller plants in trays like the big-box stores,” Ed Wilms said. “Plus, we grow them all right here so they are ready to go when you get home.”
The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard in the hamlet of Fly Creek also opened on Friday. This year marks its 166th season. Core products are apples, cider, cheese and fudge, but the mill has expanded its inventory, the release said.
Visitors can explore the Millpond boardwalk or compete at duck races. The business' website now features local bike and walking routes. “We are excited to reopen and welcome back our loyal friends who have supported our family business for so many years,” said Bill Michaels, owner of the mill. “From our mill-aged, extra-sharp New York state cheddar to my Grandmother’s Molasses Crinkles we will have everyone’s favorites on opening day.”
For more information, visit flycreekcidermill.com or Mt. Vision’s Facebook page.
