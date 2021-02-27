New bar and grill in Bainbridge offers meaty challenge

Unadilla native Josh Rockwell traded regalia for restaurant ownership.
Rockwell, 35, served 10 years in the military before returning to the area to launch Rockwell’s Highway 7, a bar and grill offering classic American fare at 2582 state Route 7 in Bainbridge.
“I was in the military and then a business major; I went to college for finance,” Rockwell said. “So, I just decided, after the military, that I wanted to own a business and the restaurant business is the hardest, so I decided to go there.”
Rockwell’s Highway 7, previously Highway 7, was shuttered in October 2020 under earlier ownership. Rockwell returned to the area in November of that year, reopening the site in early February.
Rockwell, whose menu features chef-developed and personal recipes, said diners are digging in. Rockwell’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“It’s a little fancier than basic American food — it’s burgers and steaks — but it’s still traditional,” he said. “We get a lot of families in and a lot of couples, so it’s pretty family-oriented.” He said he is awaiting a liquor license, expected in March.
Rockwell’s burgers, Rockwell said, are proving popular.
“Right now, one of the favorites is the signature RH7 burger,” he said. “The burger is between two grilled-cheese sandwiches and has jalapeno poppers on it and the RH7 sauce, which is a recipe of mine, that’s like a spicy BBQ-type sauce. It’s pretty different than most things. And the meat is all fresh, never frozen. We don’t even keep it on the shelf long enough for it to be frozen.”
And the Bigfoot Burger, a Rockwell’s challenge, lives up to its name.
“It’s a five-pound patty on a homemade bun and there’s a pound of bacon on it and probably a half-pound of cheese,” Rockwell said. “It comes with a pound of fries and (customers) have to eat it in an hour. It’s a two-person challenge and they don’t have to pay for the burger if they finish it, then they get their picture framed and put on the wall and they’ll get a T-shirt.”
Because of the specialty burger’s roughly 60-minute cook time, Rockwell said, challenge participants must make a reservation.
All baked items, Rockwell said, are made on the site by Sweeties Bakery.
“The bread is all homemade — the (burger) buns and the dinner rolls you get with dinner, which come with homemade honey butter homemade — and all the desserts,” he said. “We don’t buy any desserts, just ingredients.”
Rockwell said, as agricultural cycles permit, he plans to source locally.
“When the farms get started up, we’ll be getting vegetables from them,” he said. “And I’m going to be doing a lot of local specials, so a lot of the local farms will have stuff in our specials.”
Enhancing and highlighting area offerings, Rockwell said, is part of what brought him back.
“When I was younger, this was a little more of a busier area,” he said. “I was seeing it decline and I want to bring it back to the way it was when I was younger.
“I’m renovating the back room right now so we can have open-mic and comedy nights and we’ll bring in outside entertainment and bands once the weather calms down and we can allow all that with COVID,” he continued. “We plan on making a food truck so that it can go out to events and serve burgers and beer. We’ll be adding a lot of stuff that’s really not available in our area, for people to have some entertainment. That’s why I came back to open it here, instead of somewhere else.”
For more information, find “Rockwell’s Highway 7” on Facebook or call 607-320-4482.
Rockwell’s is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (the grill shuts down at 9) every day.
