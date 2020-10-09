New butcher in Sidney Center to offer 'farm to table' service

Sidney resident Serkan Cambudak is offering area producers and shoppers custom butchering services that, he said, are a cut above. Catskill Packing, at 1751 Wheat Hill Road in Sidney Center, will open Oct. 15.
The 38-year-old moved from downstate in 2005, at which time he joined the Sufi Muslim Osmanli Dergah in Sidney Center. Cambudak said his work on the dergah farm furthered his interest in nose-to-tail butchering.
“When I moved up in 2005, I was working on the farm, producing livestock — mainly lamb and goats — and I did it for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I’m still on the farm; the facility we’ve built is maybe 20 feet from the barn and it’s all brand-new: all the equipment, the refrigerator units, the trucks, the trailers.
“My occupation has always been with livestock and raising animals and butchering always went side to side with (that),” Cambudak said. “I’ve always grown all the red meat that we had in my house and … I’ve worked at different USDA plants in the area and I’m registered with New York Ag and Markets to perform religious slaughtering (on the dergah farm).”
Cambudak said regional demand, paired with his passion, helped push Catskill Packing forward.
“We provide the service of harvesting the livestock that people produce and process it for them,” he said. “There’s … only a handful of USDA facilities and custom shops in the area, so I feel like there’s a big need for it. And aside from the people who just produce one beef or a couple of lambs, there’s a lot of producers out there that sell animals by the half or whole and they need an outlet to process that.
“From a producer’s standpoint, any day you have to keep feeding an animal is money lost,” Cambudak said. “We’re looking to offer good, clean business and we usually have higher yields, because the way we break down the meat, we don’t leave anything. We are kind of the essence of what farm-to-table is.”
Launching Catskill Packing, Cambudak said, was a long-held dream.
“This is something I’ve been meaning to do for probably eight years, but things never fell into place,” he said. “It was just a bunch of different hurdles and it felt like it wasn’t meant to be; things kept coming up throughout the years, but this year the way was totally open, the funding was there and everything just kind of took off.”
Funding, Cambudak said, included a $200,000 grant from New York state.
While 2020 proved opportune, Cambudak said, the pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus has impacted plans for Catskill Packing.
“We were going to build a big facility in Oneonta, but right around the time we were going to break ground, COVID hit,” he said. “So, there were no town meetings or public hearings and, even though we had gotten approval from the town of Oneonta, we needed more from the planning board.
“It was kind of a weird situation,” Cambudak continued, “but I said, ‘I’m not going to sit around waiting for the pandemic to pass. We don’t know what’s going to happen, so instead of getting this big commercial building in Oneonta, I said, ‘We have this 90-acre farm already with electricity and water. Let’s just do it here,’ and it started out very small, but as the weeks went on, got bigger and bigger.”
Catskill Packing sells and processes beef, lamb, goat and venison, Cambudak said, with the occasional bison and a separate poultry processing plant expected to break ground next spring.
“We do deer processing for the hunting season and we’re looking forward to it,” he said. “I suspect we’re going to have a pretty good customer base from guys coming up from the city looking to bag venison. We’re also offering smoking products and value-added products. We have a really nice commercial smoker and we’re going to be doing fresh sausage, beef jerky, link sausage, salamis, bolognas, kielbasa, meatloaf and snack sticks.”
Cambudak said, as a custom site, he’s happy to provide producers and customers with “every single cut under the sun.”
“We’re looking to work hand-in-hand with producers, as well as cater to their customer base,” he said. “Because we are a custom shop, we do everything. It’s not cookie-cut production … it’s more traditional, whole-animal butchery. We’re not a modern beef-packing facility where everything is taken out and shipped to supermarkets.”
Cambudak said, while he will sell “local-raised, local-harvested” cuts on-site, he hopes, too, to simplify the ordering process for shoppers near and far.
“I’ve been catering to my whole community for the better part of 15 years and the feedback has been very good, but I deal with a lot of local people as well,” he said. “Aside from that … I want to set up the website where people can come in and jump on shares of cows or buy a lamb and then we provide the processing.
“So, people from downstate or people that don’t have access to farmlands or don’t know producers, I want to make it very easy for them,” he continued. “People can fill out a cutsheet right online — for burger, sausages or patties — and it’s a couple of clicks of the mouse, then they head over to check out. Then, if they book an appointment for us to process that, they can come up and I feel like that’s something very different. We’re looking to change with the times, and I want to have it where it’s very up-to-date and super-convenient.”
Beginning Oct. 15, Catskill Packing will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Animal drop-offs, Cambudak said, will take place on Sundays, but hunters are welcome to drop deer off for processing between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
For more information, call 607-930-4580, find “Catskill Packing LLC” on Facebook or visit catskillpacking.com.
