New cafe in Oneonta focuses on fresh, local foods

Christina Sonnenberg is making a fresh start.
The 50-year-old Laurens resident launched Get Fresh on the Main in February. The 254 Main St., Oneonta cafe offers casual, American-style breakfast and lunch, with brunch served Saturday and Sunday.
Restaurant ownership, Sonnenberg said, signifies a big shift, though she has long sharpened her skills in the kitchen.
“I’m a mom of three boys who are all grown and, after 20 years of working in human services — I worked with runaway and homeless youth, children in foster care and group homes, I’ve worked with children who had behavioral and mental health issues and I’ve done special ed advocacy — I decided to change career paths,” she said. “This is a huge career change, but all my adult life I’ve cooked and done small catering jobs and waited tables and bartended.
“For the past year,” Sonnenberg continued, “I was working in another cafe, Shakedown Street, then decided to branch out on my own. The owner there kind of helped me cut my teeth, as far as the business end of things.”
True to her cafe’s name, Sonnenberg said, the menu emphasizes fresh and locally sourced fare.
“I offer paninis, wraps, a lot of grab ‘n’ go (options) and I have a grab ‘n’ go fridge for people on the run,” she said. “I try to buy from as many local people as possible, because there are things that I just don’t do, like baking, so I work with an Amish baker for my baked goods and we get our bagels (from Everything Bagelry in Sidney).
“I have a few signature sandwiches,” Sonnenberg continued. “The ham, brie and apple with fig jam on local peasant bread is huge and the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich with pesto, tomato, spinach and three cheeses on peasant bread is another big one. The pancakes are pretty big in size, and I make one with lemon mousse and strawberries, so that’s been popular, and I do a death by chocolate pancake — it’s a chocolate pancake with chocolate chips and chocolate syrup topped with strawberries and bananas — and, oh, my god, it’s amazing.”
Sonnenberg said her menu features about five daily specials, with offerings likely to rotate with seasonal availability.
The community’s response, Sonnenberg said, has been “overwhelming.”
“The support that I’ve been given, I’m so grateful for,” she said. “Everybody who comes in the door has offered support and advice and the location itself is pretty incredible. There’s a lot of history from the Bresee’s health bar in here; I have stools and some equipment. I hadn’t considered other places. I just got really lucky with this location.”
Sonnenberg said her downtown situation is generating a reciprocal clientele.
“I’m getting a lot of local people who work right on Main Street or in the vicinity,” she said. “I would say it’s mostly business professionals, except for brunch; then I get more families. And I’m hoping, here in the next month or so, to have outdoor seating, so that will be really nice, and to just have more of a presence.”
Sonnenberg said collaborating with the Small Business Administration and the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce helped to “get more developed with publicity,” and said a website is coming soon.
Get Fresh on the Main is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more information or to view a menu, find “Get Fresh on the Main” on Facebook.
