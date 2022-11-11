NAGS Bar & Kitchen is enhancing the flavor of downtown Oneonta.
The eatery at 221 Main St. opened in mid-October, offering lunch and dinner.
General manager Christopher Coyle said owner Ravi Nagesvaran purchased the building from the city in early 2022.
“He was looking into real estate … and he desires to do this other places, whether it’s a smaller version or a food cart or catering,” he said. “I’ve worked in the food industry for 28 years; I started at the Pepper Mill and went to college and came back to Jay’s Place … so I’ve been kind of all over. The building was purchased in February, and I met Ravi and his people in May.”
“The moment I drove into Oneonta, I fell in love with the town,” Nagesvaran said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my god, this gem. I was blown away when I saw it — it has the charm of being a university town and the historic buildings. When I walked into the building, I said, ‘OK, it requires some cosmetic updates and some stuff in the kitchen, but there are good bones, and this is something I want to create. We’re going to create a local concept. It’s about families and friends getting together.”
Keeping the focus local, Coyle and Nagesvaran said, has defined their business sensibility.
“We did find a general contractor that was local that built all our tables and shelves and the back of our bar, and a local guy from Otego did the electric and plumbing came out of Davenport, so that was a pretty big deal,” Coyle said. “(Nagesvaran) comes from a much bigger place, but we’re here to provide for the city of Oneonta. Right now, we’re doing our best to give people a job opportunity.” Coyle said NAGS employs about 20 people, though he is seeking “qualified line cooks and bartenders.”
“We tried to keep it local; we brought some flair, yes, but at the end of the day, we used local trades and hired locally,” Nagesvaran said. “We made a conscious effort.”
Coyle, a Morris native, called NAGS’ fare “unique but identifiable.”
“The twist is there’s something from all over the world,” he said, noting that NAGS features daily lunch and dinner specials. “We have Korean fried chicken, but it’s paired with yellow rice. And we do a fajita pita — it’s a fajita, but we put it on a pita, which is a little different, so it’s got a Mediterranean twist. And our sauces are a lot unique; each meal has different sauce options. We’ve got meatloaf gyros and chichareenas and tater bombs, but our most popular entree is Mongolian barbeque bowl. It’s udon noodles, peppers, onions and mushrooms and chicken stock with spices. Then the customer gets their choice of sauce on top and protein.”
“It’s upscale pub food, but at the same time, it’s slightly different,” Nagesvaran echoed. “We have ellotes, so there’s southwestern, and Texas nachos, to Mexican and Mongolian and poutine, but not your typical Canadian poutine. And the chichareenas are not your typical chichareenas from the Dominican Republic; they’re a lot closer to a Louisiana-style chicken. So, that’s the influence, and we spend the time to understand every single item.”
An eclectic menu, Coyle said, is generating a similarly varied clientele.
“Our customer demographic ends up being people from 20 to 75, but anybody can come in here — families, students, tourists, businesses,” he said. “We like to strive to push the lunch hour and specials and, (people can) look for happy hour once we have alcohol (after a liquor license is granted).
“There’s people saying, ‘I’ve been waiting for this,’” Coyle continued, calling it “absolutely” family-friendly. “The atmosphere is the biggest thing; when you walk in, it’s unlike anything you’ve walked into in Oneonta before. The community loves the fact that the building has been redone inside, and they’re excited about the fact that’s its opened, so it’s not going to waste, and most have been blown away.”
The space is also available, Nagesvaran said, for business and volunteer group meetings. And online ordering for business gatherings, he said, is available for delivery or pickup, up to four days in advance.
As NAGS establishes itself, Coyle and Nagesvaran said, they hope to add catering, live bands, karaoke nights and weekend brunch.
NAGS Bar & Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Monday and Thursday; 11 to 11 Friday and Saturday; and closed Tuesday.
For more information, visit nagsbar.com, find “NAGS Bar & Kitchen” on Facebook or follow @nagsbar on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.