New Otego physical therapist can ease what aches

Unadilla native Maggie Sherwood has a head for healing.
Sherwood, 28, launched Sherwood Physical Therapy at 344 Main St. in Otego in early April. Sherwood, who received her doctorate in physical therapy from Russell Sage College in 2018, said while services are varied, all are offered with an emphasis on personalized care.
“I provide physical therapy services for a range of different things,” she said. “I can treat joint replacements, sports injuries, stroke-related deficits, traumatic injuries and things as simple as balance concerns.
“With my business here,” Sherwood continued, “it’s a more personalized health care experience, rather than a production-line experience. A lot of times, you only see the doctor for 10 to 15 minutes, but it’s one-on-one here and I don’t have more than one person here at a time.”
Sherwood, who graduated from Unatego Central School and Hartwick College before pursuing her doctorate, said she has long wanted to offer such services locally.
“I love the small town aspect of it here, and I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else,” she said. “I had to go to Troy for school, but I always wanted to be here. (The practice) is definitely unique for Otego, but that is one of the reasons I wanted to be in Otego; I had that problem — I was losing my primary care provider and a lot of doctors — so I wanted to be someone people can count on who’s not going to go anywhere else.”
Sherwood, who runs the practice with her mother and office manager, Tracey Sherwood, said providing patient-centric care keeps healing at the heart of her work.
“I’m mindful of how frightening and life-altering an injury or a decline in function can be, and I like the idea of focusing on the can-dos for the patient and not the can’t-dos. I just like the idea of helping people get back to their normal, or as close to their normal as they can be," she said.
That approach, Sherwood said, applies to all.
“I’ve treated everything, and I’ve treated kids all the way up to senior citizens, so it’s whoever is in need and whoever is relevant,” she said. “I have had a lot of people share the (business) Facebook posts and I’ve had people stopping in to say, ‘hi’ and see the office. I know that there’s a need for PT in this area and a lot of places are booking out for initial evaluations. We can get people in sooner than a month or a month- and a half.”
Sherwood Physical Therapy, Sherwood noted, is “credentialed with worker’s compensation and Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and awaiting further credentialling.” The office also welcomes cash-based PT services.
Sherwood said, as her practice establishes itself, she hopes to one day “be successful enough to necessitate another provider.” Additionally, according to sherwoodpt.com, Sherwood plans to offer “exercise and wellness classes to the local communities,” beginning with a weekly program for seniors and yoga classes.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit sherwoodpt.com or call 607-988-0065. Also, find “Sherwood Physical Therapy” on Facebook.
Sherwood Physical Therapy is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 to noon on Friday.
