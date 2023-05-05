Dana Leal is bringing big heart to a small space.
Leal, 48, launched Dana’s Place at 103 Main St., Suite. No. 2 in Andes, in June 2022.
Leal, who described Dana’s as “a small, hometown tavern … with a simple pub grub menu,” said she has decades of experience.
“I graduated in Margaretville and worked in Andes since I was 14, when there used to be a pizza place on the corner right in town,” she said. “I was there for approximately 10 years and that was the start of my restaurant association. From there, I owned the first Dana’s Place, which was in ’95 … and I was there for three years, then life took hold and I had my son and it was too much, so I gave that up. I worked with Ed and Sally O’Neill at the Andes Hotel as manager for 18 years and then, of course, COVID happened and the world got weird. I was wondering what my next steps were, so I looked at this space and decided that Andes did need a little hometown (tavern) back in its quarters, so I went for it.”
Leal said that she renovated the space with her son, Marshal Leal, and his father, Edward, and her friend, Zee.
Though the fare is straightforward, Leal said, patrons appreciate her approach.
“We have outside, streetside seating and, inside, it’s about 35 max,” she said. “It’s a speakeasy; you literally have to look for it at the back of the building, but once you’re back there, you don’t feel like you’re on Main Street, which is nice.
“The menu consists of fryer (food) and sandwiches,” Leal continued. “I have a six-by-six kitchen, but we crank some food out of that little baby. And it’s four taps — just your basic stuff that everyone would want. People are loving the barbecue pulled pork; the wings are huge; the buffalo chicken sandwich sells like crazy; the fish and chips are huge. I do specials on the weekend and (people) are loving that. We’ll do some crab cakes or some calamari or throw in a taco salad or steak sandwiches. I have a flat top, a fryer, a microwave and a crockpot, so I have to keep it simple. It’s simple, it’s fryer food … and I make sure we have really good product, even though we are tiny. It is what it is, but there are a lot of times people can’t get food at all in Andes. I open at 2 … and there’s not even a place to get a coffee in town at that time, so I just put a Keurig in.”
Dana’s Place patrons, Leal said, represent a mix.
“The locals have been so supportive and amazing, but we have a diverse crowd,” she said. “Everyone comes; it’s not just the locals or the city people, but everyone comes and gets along and has a great time.
“We do have a great garden outside,” Leal continued, “with all kinds of games and darts and cornhole and a ring toss, so there’s lots to do for little people out there and it’s streamside, which I love. It’s just so beautiful back there. So far, everyone has absolutely nothing to say but they love it. They love the vibe; that’s what I keep getting: ‘we love that it’s simple and we love that you’re here.’ I hear that a lot. I don’t think I would change much. It seems like I hit it right on the head, and everything is flowing.”
Bringing such a space to post-pandemic Andes, Leal said, felt important.
“It is my hometown, and after COVID and seeing what was going on — which was not a whole lot in our town — I felt like I needed to bring back a little normal,” she said. “And it’s my passion; it’s the only thing I really know.”
For more information, including meal specials and an entertainment schedule, find “Dana’s Place” on Facebook. Dana’s Place is open every day but Wednesday.
