New steakhouse to revive Sidney restaurant site

Morris resident Shawn Zrowka, formerly of Pennsylvania, is swapping the rodeo ring for restaurants. Zrowka, 40, plans to open Cattleman’s Steakhouse and Lounge at 64-66 Main St., Sidney, later this month.
“My main line is that I own a rodeo business, and I was looking for something to subsidize that, being that it’s very seasonal,” he said. “We moved up here from Pennsylvania and bought a farm about a year ago, then purchased Garf’s (Deli in Norwich) last November.
“I grew up in the restaurant business and my dad had a restaurant,” Zrowka said. “Then with the whole COVID thing, rodeos started getting canceled and we started looking for a second location. We came and looked (at the Sidney site) and figured it would be a good spot, with only pizza and Chinese (in the village).”
Zrowka said he purchased the building in May and has been “working on it ever since.” The site, formerly Main Street 88 Tavern, has been vacant for about two years.
“We put in a whole new kitchen and we’ve remodeled,” he said. “We’re trying to clean it up. We are going to have outdoor seating on Main Street as well as a patio (in the back). We’re pouring a concrete pad and making a fire pit, so it’s going to be really nice.”
Zrowka said he hopes his efforts will create not only a successful business, but a boon for the tri-town area.
“We’re trying to make it a destination place, to get people from Oneonta, Norwich and Morris,” he said. “If we have good food and a good atmosphere, people will come.”
Zrowka said Cattleman’s will offer “upscale casual dining” for lunch and dinner.
“It’ll be a family-oriented, typical steakhouse menu,” he said. “People can come in after work in jeans and it’ll be affordable, family-friendly American fare — steaks, chops, ribs, pasta dishes and some seafood.”
Eventually, Zrowka said, he plans to offer catering, incorporating favorites from the Garf’s Deli menu. Cattleman’s steaks, he said, will be certified Angus cuts and the bar will feature local and domestic ciders, wine flights and beer. Frozen margaritas, he said, will be a “house specialty.”
Zrowka said early feedback from community members has been “very positive,” with Sidney-area diners especially looking forward to the return of executive chef, Fred DeJoseph. DeJoseph previously cooked for The Farmhouse in Oneonta and Toddy’s in Sidney, in the Cattleman’s location.
“The community is definitely excited for it,” Zrowka said. “They’re excited that we have Fred back in the kitchen and everyone has been very receptive to a change. A good restaurant in Sidney is something that’s been lacking for years. People can’t wait until we open the doors.”
The Cattleman’s dining room will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Zrowka said, with a late night menu available from 9 to midnight in the bar.
For more information, find “Cattleman’s Steakhouse and Lounge” on Facebook, follow @cattlemanssteakhouseny on Instagram or call 607-604-4018.
