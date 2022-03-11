Old Sidney firehouse is home to new coffee company

Something new is brewing in Sidney’s MacDonald Hose Company No. 2 building.
Partners Sage McKinley and Jesse Wakeman spent the COVID-19 pandemic reimagining the 66 East Main St. firehouse as a coffee shop, opening the Wakeman Coffee Co. in December 2021.
McKinley, 24, said it started with a shift from the bar to barista.
“I was originally going into the field of law and was working as a legal assistant,” she said. “Jesse was in construction — his family owns Wakeman Construction — and we started roasting coffee during the pandemic, as a hobby. We both had separate dreams of owning a coffee shop, but always thought maybe in retirement. Then, just after we started roasting and really getting into it and enjoying it, we decided it was something we could take on and start a business now.”
Finding the historic firehouse, McKinley and Wakeman said, proved propulsive.
“We started toying around with the idea of building a business out of it in fall 2021,” Wakeman, 29, a Sidney native, said. “It started to gain some steam and, once December came around and we were trying to find a spot, we were looking all over the place. We wanted a building that had history to it, and it just so happened that my father knew the village was looking to get rid of that building.
“It was built in 1943 and 2015 was the last time (the village) had an active (fire) company in there,” he continued. “When we were initially casting our net, we were looking in Oneonta, Walton, Delhi — pretty much anywhere within 45 minutes — but this one really fell into our laps and was a great space.”
“Once we got the building, that really pushed everything forward and secured that we wanted to go forward,” McKinley said, noting that the site was previously used by the village for storage. “It was going to be sold anyway, and I think people are happy it landed in our lap, because we’re still acknowledging the history of it and that’s important to us. And we had the firefighters come in and be the first to try our coffee.”
The drinks menu, McKinley and Wakeman said, runs the gamut.
“We’ve had coffee and espresso drinks from the beginning,” McKinley said. “From French press to pour-over, we have a bunch of options for how people want it prepared and we just started doing food (in early February), but as far as the coffee, we’ve gotten a lot of compliments on our lattes; that’s our most complimented item and the most popular espresso drink. With the food … people are still trying things out, but I think our avocado toast has been the most popular.
“It’s been interesting, because a lot of people around here would just drink black drip coffee,” McKinley continued, “and we’ve gotten them into Americanos and the pour-over and French press preparations, so it’s really cool, because these are ways people didn’t think to try, and now they’re stuck on this type of way.”
The “most unique” food item, Wakeman said, is the “Skytop,” a toast featuring cream cheese, capers and smoked trout from Sidney Center’s Skytop Springs Fish Farm.
Customer demographics, McKinley said, are similarly varied.
“We see all types of people in the shop,” she said. “Definitely a lot of local people, but also a ton of people from New York City coming in and they’ve been extremely complimentary. That’s nice to hear, because when you live somewhere or have lived somewhere where everything is at your fingertips, you have more opportunities to have really good quality coffee, so it’s nice to get that compliment from people that expect a lot more.”
Closer to home, McKinley said, commitment to quality and collaboration are fueling their business.
“That’s our main focus, for sure,” she said. “We use Clark’s Milk for everything, including our creamy tomato soup, and the Skytop smoked trout is something we thought about for a while. We plan to do bagels at some point when we get our kitchen together, but it’s been so hard getting all the equipment.
“And we’re making sure we get very high-quality beans,” McKinley continued. “There’s a certain rating system in the coffee world; beans have to be above a certain rating to be considered specialty, and all of our beans exceed that qualification and that’s important to us. We want to have really good quality products and hopefully make people believers.”
Ideas for expansion, the pair said, are percolating.
“With the shop … we’re focused on the cafe, but our vision for it is moving into a warehouse-type situation and really creating new industry in Sidney,” McKinley said. “We saw the need for a coffee shop in Sidney, and obviously another shop did end up opening, but we just found the building and kind of wanted to create more industry and more jobs in an area that we feel is going to be growing in the next handful of years.”
“The main thing with the shop is that we have a showroom,” Wakeman said. “In the grand scheme of things, the main focus on the business will be the roasting of the beans and selling wholesale to other cafes and restaurants and selling resale to grocery stores. And we’ve done custom roasts for people, so people can reach out directly to us. We’re looking, down the road, at opening up multiple locations.”
The Wakeman Coffee Co. is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; 7 to 2, Saturday; 8 to 2, Sunday; and closed Monday and Tuesday. Parking is available, Wakeman said, at the rear of the building.
For more information or to order Wakeman products, visit wakemancoffee.com. Also, find “The Wakeman Coffee Co.” on Facebook or follow @wakemancoffee on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.