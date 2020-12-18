Oneonta accountant offers small business services

Oneonta resident Tina Rivino’s ambition is adding up.
The 52-year-old Milford native launched Accountable Business Services in September 2017, though her experience spans more than two decades.
“I’m a lifelong resident of the area and I’ve worked in the accounting field for over 25 years,” Rivino said. “While employed for a local accounting firm, they made a decision to do away with their payroll services, and that is when I started my business.
“(I) offer bookkeeping and payroll services in several different options to many different kinds of business,” she said. “It’s actually my goal to offer clients quality, one-on-one personal services at very affordable competitive rates in a way that is convenient for them. And who doesn’t like knowing who they’re dealing with and who’s working on their business, their livelihood?”
Rivino said, though her client base is widespread, it is personalized service that distinguishes her business.
“I have clients from Chenango and Delaware counties and a lot of Otsego County,” she said. “I’m basically targeting businesses that need payrolls services or bookkeeping services, so I think the most desirable thing about me and my business is that I am local and that I offer personable and reliable services.
“When I’m compared to a larger corporate firm, I’m flexible to the clients’ specific needs,” Rivino continued. “A lot of businesses would outsource this, and there are a lot of government rules and regulations governing payroll and a lot of reporting and monthly, quarterly and annual taxes and forms that go along with it, but … by using my services, you’ll get peace of mind to focus on all the other stuff that goes along with your business. Because I’ve been in the accounting field that long, I’ve gained experience even in the background part of it. Like when a business is starting up and they have a lot of questions, I’m able to answer a lot of those questions or I can direct them to colleagues (who can).”
Rivino said now is an especially good time for business owners to consider a fiscal review.
“It is all year long (and) I’m always taking on new clients,” she said, “but this time of year is the best time for businesses to start looking at what their year’s expenses are (and) where they stand: have they been paying too much for payroll or bookkeeping services or is that an area where they can improve or save money? Do they need to have their books brought up to date? So, I try to push my business in the month of December because of that reason. This is the perfect time if you’re going to look at changing a payroll service.”
Rivino said she hopes for continued growth and, in time, expansion into a brick-and-mortar space.
“I started out in September 2017 with just a handful (of clients),” she said, “but within a year, it over doubled in size. It is definitely a business that’s very needed and, because I offer the personal services, (clients) know who they’re going to speak to every week and it’s not someone changing one minute or another or (someone who is) hard to get ahold of. If they have a question, they can quickly text, email or call and I’m always available.
“My growth over the last several years has been very consistent,” Rivino continued. “It’s been a nice, continuous, even growth … and I’m just really happy with it. Yes, I do want and expect it to grow more and would eventually like to have my own employees. It is my hope and dream that I will get so big I’ll need an office space and to hire staff.”
For more information, find “Accountable Business Services” on Facebook, email tinarivino@gmail.com or call 607-434-9846.
