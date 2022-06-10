Oneonta residents Kurt and Lisa DuBois are revitalizing a one-time South Kortright hotspot.
The husband-and-wife restaurateurs purchased and renovated the Hidden Inn at 10860 County Highway 18 in South Kortright, with plans to open in mid-July.
“We have owned another restaurant in Stamford, called Vasta’s Bistro, but we are closing that to open the Hidden Inn,” Kurt, 56, said. “We bought it for a multitude of different reasons. I personally have been in the restaurant business since 1985 and we’ve had Vasta’s for six years. (Lisa) was also in the restaurant business for years as a bartender and server.”
“We’ve been trying to obtain this property for two and a half years,” Lisa said, noting that she and Kurt have spent more than a year renovating.
The 1893 inn, Kurt said, has “gone through three different owners” since about 1950 and sat vacant since 2012. Their purchase, he said, was facilitated through “help from the Economic Development Corporation of Delaware County.”
Kurt said the inn’s size and potential, paired with its history, piqued his interest.
“The reason we’re so excited … is because it gives us three different avenues of making money,” he said. “One is the restaurant and bar — we have two beautiful dining rooms with a gorgeous double-sided fireplace in the middle; we’re going to have eight beautifully appointed guest rooms upstairs for nightly and weekend stays; and we’ll have a beautiful pavilion out back to be able to do catering events and wedding business.”
“I’m going back two owners, because I used to sell the old owners, through wholesale food distribution I did, a tremendous amount of food, but it used to be the absolute go-to place in this area,” Kurt continued. “People would travel 40 miles to have dinner. It used to be the gathering place in this community … and it was an extremely popular place. They used to do 300 dinners on a Friday night in the middle of nowhere and we’re hoping to get that vibe back, and we know we can.”
“And it’s not just in this area,” Lisa said. “It’s Cooperstown, Oneonta, Walton and Delhi; it was the place to go, back in the day.”
Community members, Kurt said, are eager to see the inn’s return.
“The consensus from the general public and people we know in the area is that they can’t wait,” Kurt said. “Everybody says, ‘I remember the Hidden Inn as this,’ or, ‘It was our place to go.’”
Kurt said he plans to keep the menu varied, yielding an equally mixed clientele. Kurt said he hopes to source locally when possible. The Hidden Inn will also feature “a beautiful wine list,” he said, with bottles starting at $20, but including a captain’s list for “extremely higher-end wines.”
“It’s American casual,” he said. “It’s going to be steaks, seafood and American fare, and we have a separate pub menu that will offer some great pub food for people who don’t necessarily want to dine on the higher end. We’re going to introduce a tapas menu instead of an appetizer menu, so it will be small shared plates and hopefully create conversation among people with fare from around the world and not just American. We’re going to push the envelope … and this is exciting for us because we can offer some unique foods and change up the tapas menu every couple of months and have success with introducing new things that the public may or may not know about. We’re really trying to do different things that will draw people to our establishment, because we care. We want to offer the best of what we can get for an affordable price.
“We’ll have a $20 fish and chips, but we’re also going to have a $45 sea bass,” he continued. “We know what’s out there in terms of clientele and we plan on trying to cater to locals; the farmers who walk in are meat and potatoes people and we need to have meat and potatoes. But the demographic changed due to COVID and the amount of downstate people that have bought second or primary homes in the area … so we’re really looking forward to being able to give those people who are used to this kind of cuisine somewhere to go.”
Lisa said they also purchased a wood-fired pizza oven.
Kurt said that once established, he hopes to cultivate the catering side of operations.
“Our plans are to create such a unique dining experience in this area that it will be the go-to restaurant again,” he said. “We’re going to start really focusing on events and weddings and we’re going to be one of the only places in the area that has that stay-and-play concept, where we can host whole wedding parties that may travel from downstate. These destination weddings are a huge thing now … and we can house 24 guests in a weekend. You have the venue … and we can have the rehearsal dinner here Friday, the event Saturday and brunch on Sunday, and we build a custom menu for all three of those.
“I think we may also get into a lot of off-premise catering,” Kurt continued, “and invest in a catering vehicle where we can get things out to customers and do catering in people’s backyards.”
Lisa said brunch will also be offered on Sundays.
The Hidden Inn will be open 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10:30, Friday; noon to 10:30, Saturday; and 9 to 2, Sunday.
For more information, visit thehiddeninn1893.com or find “The Hidden Inn” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.