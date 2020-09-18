Oneonta couple's shop finds new Otego home

Husband-and-wife business owners Peter and Melissa Wandelt, 46 and 45, of Oneonta, are meditating on growth.
The pair recently moved their gemstone and metaphysical store, Sun, Moon & Earth, from Oneonta to a larger, wholesale-ready site at 385 Main St. in Otego. Sun, Moon, & Earth began, Peter Wandelt said, in late 2014.
“We started at the Marketplace on Chestnut Street with a conglomerate of others,” he said, “then we moved on to Etsy and we did eBay, and the Etsy store became quite big. We sold at Green Earth for a while, then we opened our own store underneath Serenity Hobbies … and later shared space with Serenity.
“We ended up deciding to focus more on online and wholesale (sales),” he continued, “so we ended up moving a lot back into our home and leaving the business (within Serenity Hobbies) to become the Magic Box. (The business) got too big and wouldn’t fit in my home anymore, then we found Buzz Hesse’s place (in Otego), we hit it off and I needed a lot of space to hold all our retail and wholesale products.”
Sun, Moon & Earth developed, Wandelt said, out of his interests in wellness and healing practices.
“Ultimately, this is all sourced from a meditation group at the (Unitarian Universalist) Church,” he said. “We started meditating … and I learned that you could meditate with crystals. One thing led to another, we went to a crystal show, we got more and more crystals, then we started a gem and crystal metaphysical business.”
About 95% of Sun, Moon & Earth’s business, Wandelt said, is online, though the Otego site will allow for virtual and in-person growth.
“We have crystals and minerals from around the world. We have 100-plus different stones and crystals of all different shapes and sizes,” he said. “We have all different kinds of incense, sages, teas, spices and herbs — organic and nonorganic; other metaphysical things, like singing bowls and stuff of that nature; some cooking supplies; tarot cards; and books on wellness, herbs, scrying and numerology.”
Herbs and spices, he said, can be purchased in bulk.
Sun, Moon & Earth customers, Wandelt said, represent broad demographics, locally and afar.
“If you’re into this stuff, people are excited to have a new store,” he said. “People have been in from surrounding areas like Franklin and whatnot that are thrilled to have a store, so they don’t have to go all the way into Oneonta to get cooking supplies and spices.
“We get a lot of our business from California and internationally,” he said. “We just shipped out 20 sages to Japan. There’s a lot of craziness going on in the world and in places like Texas and Florida, where there’s been some pandemic activity, people are seeking help with things like sages for cleaning their houses. So, it’s everybody; we have customers that are men, women, elderly, young, people that are grieving, getting married, having a baby. After thousands and thousands of customers, it becomes a wider segment of the population, so it’s a cross-segment of the country.”
Though Wandelt said the internet business is “primarily gems and minerals and herbs and spices,” he plans to base in-store inventory on customer input.
“It’s like a baby Green Earth, without the refrigerated produce and perishables,” he said. “If there are things we can supply the community … like if the locals want more cooking stuff, we’ll do more cooking stuff. We’ll probably add some drinks, sodas and water for the local people. The building is big enough to support that and we’ve been trying to solicit a lot of feedback.”
Wandelt said, while considering community input, he also hopes to become a regional draw.
“Central New York has a problem; there’s not a lot of (metaphysical) wholesalers around,” he said. “There’s like one place within two hours, but in general, I’m going out of state, so I think it’s neat that we can not just help the local economy, but also become a regional destination.”
Once pandemic conditions allow, Wandelt said, he hopes to teach wellness practices, too.
“We want to start doing classes around the metaphysical,” he said, mentioning tai chi, wind chimes and qigong.
Sun, Moon & Earth is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays and 10 to 2, Saturdays. For more information, find “Sun, Moon & Earth” on Facebook, call 607-988-0048 or visit SunMoonandEarth on Etsy.
