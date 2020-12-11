Oneonta pair offers handmade custom cloth work

Oneonta resident Doug Reilly is stitching together a second career.
Together with partner Amy Gallop, Reilly launched Spartan Made Quality Carry, offering handmade and functional textiles, at 6 Dietz St., in October.
Though new to its brick-and-mortar space, Reilly said, the business has been growing for years. Reilly said he moved upstate years ago to become director of the A.J. Reid Science and Discovery Center at SUNY Oneonta, a position he maintains.
“This all started about seven years ago when I moved into a tiny house: a restored 1947 travel trailer,” Reilly, 42, said. “I did a lot of the renovations myself, including quite a bit of sewing — all the curtains, cushion covers, shoe holders, wood carriers and skirts to go around the entire trailer. I had sewn sporadically before that, but this was a lot … and I began to think maybe there’d be some people interested in these products that I was enjoying designing and making.
“I had the idea that this could be a cool company, with everything made in the Spartan Made trailer,” Reilly continued. “It was the headquarters for the business up until October, when it became too small for two adults, five sewing machines and a growing Etsy (business).”
Reilly said he specializes in “soft goods,” though the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 prompted the addition of handmade masks to the product line.
“Our main focus is on soft goods like bags, tote bags, tool rolls, dopp (male toiletry) kits and shoulder bags,” he said. “Most of what we (use) is a waxed canvas and it’s just a tremendous fabric — really durable and a joy to work with. It’s natural or organic cotton coated in beeswax, so it smells good, it’ll last forever and people seem to really like it.
“And we have been making face masks since March,” Reilly said. “That has actually been the biggest-growing part of our business, sadly, but we are happy to be able to help meet the need and it’s been a huge growth experience for us.”
Reilly said he and Gallop also produce “some houseware kinds of things,” including west campus lunch bags, linen towels and bags for buying coffee in bulk.
An expanding product line, Reilly said, has encouraged collaboration.
“One of the new things this year is starting to work with other makers in the area,” he said, mentioning a seamstress and a weaver who works on a 200-year-old loom. “Part of the idea was to, in our very tiny way, boost the local economy by giving people some work to do.”
Reilly said customers have been primarily online, with local support increasing since the opening of the shop.
“Most of our selling is still on Etsy, so our clientele is all over the place,” he said. “We’ve sent masks to every state in the union, and we just ticked off Hawaii. It’s people who are really interested in fashion bags and are looking for very specific things. We’re trying to sell to the hipster city folks, and I love them. We haven’t had as much of a local focus on selling, because the idea was to sell elsewhere and bring that income into this area.
“The local support has been wonderful and we’ve gotten a lot of support from other business owners downtown,” Reilly said. “They’re very curious and excited to see something happening. I think and I hope that it’s cool for people to have this window into the production process and that, on an evening, they can actually see me in here cutting and making things. I love making that process visible.”
While focused on growth and creating innovative products, Reilly said, he and Gallop are committed to their vintage roots.
“Most of our sewing machines are vintage and our main sewing machines are 100 years old and made in the U.S.,” he said. “There’s a line of continuity there; we’re trying to make things in the U.S. and locally, drawing on that industrial tradition. I just love that there are things made 100 years ago that still work; the old ones are the best.”
Reilly said he plans to continue expanding, to scale.
“We’re just chugging away at producing things,” he said. “We want to introduce hip bags, like fanny packs, which are really popular right now; we’re very eager to start making aprons out of waxed canvas and denim; and we have some more shoulder bag designs.
“We’re taking it slowly and trying to stay sustainable at every stage,” he said. “So, we’re going to really let the products guide us. We’ll make and sell masks until we don’t need to … and our tote bags sold really well during our open studio, so we’ll probably end up making more of those. We have a lot of things up our sleeves.”
Reilly said a recent Small Business Saturday open studio, featuring Spartan Made and regional goods, was “really successful.” Another open studio day is planned for Dec. 19 or 20.
For more information, visit spartancarry.etsy.com, follow @spartancarry on Instagram or Facebook or email spartancarry@gmail.com.
