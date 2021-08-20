Oneonta store brings a taste of the Caribbean

Cabral Gunter is bringing the tropics upstate.
The 42-year-old Jamaica native opened Cabral’s Caribbean Store at 300 Main St. in Oneonta, on July 6, the anniversary of his arrival stateside. Gunter said he traveled to the U.S. to play soccer at SUNY Oneonta.
Gunter said, while the Oneonta area has long held his interest, inspiration for the shop grew from a market gap.
“I was already working here when I graduated, so I just stayed and worked (at Job Corps),” he said, noting that he most recently worked at Green Earth Health Market. “I did leave twice, but came back; some invisible vortex kept pulling me back. After traveling back and forth to New York City to find the food that I eat, after a while, that became tiring. I live here and I look around and people talk to me, and people always ask me if I could get these certain types of food that the health food store doesn’t carry.
“After the pandemic, the town just kind of got depressed,” Gunter continued. “I always wanted to open my own business, so I thought, ‘Why not open a Caribbean food store?’ I live here, I’ve spent most of my life here, I’ve been here since 2000, so if there’s anywhere I want to make better, it would be here. Then when I got this space, it was mainly set up as a clothing store, so I knew the food wouldn’t have fit in the space perfectly, and that’s when I got the idea of (adding) the fashion and the art, so it’s like a Caribbean general store.”
The shop, Gunter said, offers Caribbean staples and more.
“It’s the things everybody knows — jerk sauce, jackfruit, the Jamaican ginger beer is a popular thing and the grapefruit soda — and, believe it or not, people know most of these foods,” he said. “Maybe they visited Jamaica or the Caribbean at some point and now they see it here and they can’t believe it.”
The produce, Gunter said, is a mix of exotic and locally sourced items.
“The food I can get in the city, because there are a lot of Caribbean people in New York,” he said. “Every week I’m bringing in more stuff. I have a lot of local (products), like my mushrooms are local and my garlic — about half of my produce.”
Cabral’s Caribbean Store also features clothing and textiles, locally made leather goods, artwork and jewelry, CBD and hemp products, books and a lunch cafe.
“(Lunch) is usually the stuff that most people don’t know about and at least they can get to taste it,” he said. “It’s ackee and saltfish, Jamaica’s national dish, and callaloo, or green amaranth, our main greens in Jamaica. I’m vegan, so I don’t do the jerk chicken and the oxtail, I do the more healthy stuff.”
The community, Gunter said, is embracing the store.
“They love it,” he said. “I have people come here and lift me up and rejoice. It gets better every day. And I’m getting a mix (of customers); it’s a lot of locals, a lot of people from outside of Oneonta who finally know there’s a store here that sells these products — Laurens, Kortright, Delhi — because they were in my boat too, where they’d have to go to Albany or New York City to get this kind of food.”
Gunter said, as his clientele grows, he hopes to broaden his reach.
“I plan to expand in other places that these foods are not available, other towns,” he said. “And hopefully get a bigger dine-in area. I’m going to drop a huge palm tree (out front) and a sandbox. In the future I want it to feel as if you’re actually in the Caribbean.”
Cabral’s Caribbean Store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, find “Cabral’s Caribbean Store” on Facebook.
