Oneonta resident Michelle Iannelli-Rubin is blending food with philanthropy.
Iannelli-Rubin launched Social Eats Project 607 at 546 Main St. in Oneonta in early July, offering mindfully sourced fare with a long-term plan to enrich the city and beyond.
“I’ve always been fanatical about cultures,” Iannelli-Rubin said. “Both of my parents immigrated from Italy, so I’m first-generation Italian-American … and I’m not too far away from those cultural roots. I got a bachelor’s in French, and I speak Italian by nature; I was always fascinated by anything Italian or French because of my education and my interest in cultures, then we did some traveling and, at the same time, I was volunteering for some local nonprofits: Catholic Charities, United Way, Foothills. I started realizing the real gaps and needs in our area, to elevate our area, and not just among the impoverished, but with the arts and the environment.
“That’s what prompted the Social Eats business model,” she continued. “I’m a natural philanthropist — a do-gooder — and I love helping other people. That’s where I find my value and find a lot of personal reward. I wanted to figure out a way to do something unique for our area that would give back to our area and still give an experience. That’s where the design of the cafe came in.”
Iannelli-Rubin said that mindset manifests in her sourcing, food preparation and employment opportunities. Social Eats employs 17 people, she said, most of whom “have various struggles and couldn’t get full-time jobs.” She said she is “trying to create the business concept around people … while putting out an excellent product and doing whatever we can to elevate our internal staff as well as people outside.” Iannelli-Rubin noted that she “has a goal to become B-certified,” meaning the business has demonstrated “full transparency with everything we do, so we’re held accountable and everything we’re dealing with is held accountable.”
“I wanted people to get excited about the food, the coffee and the tea,” she said. “We’re hand-selecting a coffee roaster and our coffee is from a women-owned organization that empowers women in coffee-growing regions. It’s Cafe Feminino … and everything we get here is done with that thought. It’s all connected to a good cause and a good mission and coming back as a social-minded business that’s organic and fair trade and forward-thinking.
“It’s the anti-McDonald’s,” Iannelli-Rubin continued. “It takes time to prepare food from scratch, that’s not preserved or in big bulk portions. We’re trying to get as local as we can with produce, meats, dairy and eggs. We’re trying to keep the business here, with the highest ingredients, and bring some different palette combinations to the community that they haven’t seen.”
Customer favorites, Iannelli-Rubin said, include her salads with from-scratch dressing, baked goods and drinks.
“Our roasted beet salad is one people are liking, and that’s with arugula and candied walnuts,” she said. “Our coffees are doing phenomenally, and the lattes are a big hit. The San Francisco company we use gives back to endangered species, so everything we’re bringing in has a social connection to benefit something.
“We would like to have a seasonal special menu,” she continued. “We’re trying to highlight our salads and soups with seasonal local produce from local farmers. Right now, we’re doing breakfast, lunch and brunch all day. I’d like to be open Thursday evenings for a special dinner and music and then Friday and Saturday for cocktails and shareables. and I’m open to renting out the space for functions and events.”
Iannelli-Rubin said, once established, she hopes to expand Social Eats’ reach.
“Ultimately, I’m wanting to be able to partner with the colleges to do different programs with youth or theater and identifying kids that might be in three or four generations of poverty that need somebody to believe in them,” she said. “And I’d like to partner with the (SUNY) Delhi culinary program. For the homeless community downtown, I’m wanting to create a program to give a little dignity back to these people and … invite them to come and have a meal, once a season, on us. These are all future programs that I’m thinking about. Once we start crossing from the red into black, we can start doing really cool things in the community. Every dollar anybody spends here is a dollar back to our local and regional area.”
Additional plans, she said, include introducing a catering menu in September, a mural on the building, outdoor heating through fall and winter “so everybody can enjoy the full corner year-round,” expanding the Project 607 portion of the business into the 518 and 315 areas and training a prospective manager to whom she can “pass the cafe over … because it is a pay-it-forward type of cafe and sharing business knowledge is part of that plan.”
Iannelli-Rubin said customers are embracing her vision.
“(Some days) we have nothing but tourists and a few locals, but we already have regulars after a month, and a lot of varied ages, from 15- or 16-year-olds — because our menu is not priced to be intimidating — to older people coming in for soup and scones,” she said. “We’ve got a nice varied age range and demographics.
“They’re very excited and happy to have another option in the area,” she continued. “And the neighborhood appreciates having a neighborhood spot on the East End, but we’re not too far from downtown. A lot of the community has also said we’re raising the bar in food options, because of how fresh the menu is, and that’s such a compliment because I think we have great choices in town.”
For more information, find “Social Eats Project 607” on Facebook, visit socialeatsny.com or follow @socialeatsny on Instagram. Online ordering is available, Iannelli-Rubin said, with DoorDash coming soon.
