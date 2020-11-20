Oneonta woman puts animals first in new business

LAURENS - Lois F. Jacobsen, 86, of Laurens, passed on from this world on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1934, the daughter of Carlton and Charlotte (Bard) Roberts. Lois was married to Clair W. Jacobsen on Aug. 7, 1954. They were together for 50 years until his passing on Nov.…